The St. Louis Blues won their first game with Jim Montgomery behind the bench as head coach. And the team has continued its positive run of form on Wednesday. They entered the second intermission with a 3-0 lead over the New Jersey Devils. However, the good vibes came crashing to a halt with the recent Pavel Buchnevich injury update.

Buchnevich has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday night's game, the Blues announced on social media. The St. Louis forward suffered a lower-body injury during the contest. It appeared as if Buchnevich fell to the ice earlier in the game, and was skating rather gingerly after getting back to his feat.

Buchnevich is a major loss for the Blues. There were rumors of a potential trade for the star Blues forward around the NHL Trade Deadline last season. However, the Blues decided against shipping him out of town. And he ended up playing a role in their push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs late in the 2022-23 season.

The Blues eventually extended Buchnevich for eight seasons. It's not too difficult to understand why St. Louis values him highly. Only Jordan Kyrou has more goals than Buchnevich since the latter joined St. Louis, according to Evolving Hockey.

Furthermore, Buchnevich has the fourth-highest Goals For Percentage of any player to skate for the team dating back to 2021-22. He has emerged as one of the more underrated top-six wingers in the league. He entered play on Wednesday with six goals and 14 points on the 2024-25 season.

If the Blues are without Pavel Buchnevich for an extended period of time, it's a big blow. St. Louis is hoping to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They made a big move to hire Jim Montgomery to lead the ship in that direction. Hopefully, Buchnevich has avoided a serious injury, and ruling him out is a precautionary measure on behalf of the Blues.