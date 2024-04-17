The Los Angeles Sparks made some decisive moves in the 2024 WNBA Draft Monday, selecting three players who could reshape the future of the franchise. With their top picks, No. 2 Cameron Brink of Stanford and No. 4 Rickea Jackson of Tennessee, the Sparks addressed key needs and set themselves up for an exciting rebuild. Let's dive into the grades for these picks and evaluate the overall performance of the Sparks in this draft.
Cameron Brink – A+
Selected second overall, Cameron Brink comes out of Stanford as the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. Standing at 6-foot-4, Brink led the nation with an average of 3.7 blocks per game last season, showcasing her ability to dominate defensively both on and off the ball. Her elite rim protection and mobility make her a perfect fit for the Sparks, who are looking to build a strong defensive foundation.
Brink's presence in the paint is expected to follow in the footsteps of Sparks legends like Lisa Leslie, Candace Parker and Nneka Ogwumike. With her ability to score in the post and stretch the floor, Brink is not just a defensive asset but also a potential offensive powerhouse. Her transition to the WNBA looks promising, with expectations high that she will significantly impact the Sparks' interior defense and scoring, particularly after the team lost Ogwumike to the Seattle Storm in the free agency period.
Rickea Jackson – A-
At the fourth overall pick, the Sparks secured Rickea Jackson, an elite scorer from Tennessee. Jackson, who averaged 20.2 points per game in her final college season, brings versatility and a polished scoring ability to the Sparks. Her athleticism and fluidity with the ball make her one of the top wings in her class, capable of making an immediate impact.
Jackson's ability to score both inside and outside, shooting 48.5% from the field and 33.8% from three, adds a dynamic layer to the Sparks' offense (via Mitchel Northam of For the Win). She gives the team a reliable perimeter option and someone who can take on the role of a go-to scorer when needed. This selection addresses the Sparks' need for scoring depth following the departure of key players.
Meet McKenzie Forbes, the Sparks’ third-round pick
McKenzie Forbes was drafted by Los Angeles as the No. 28 pick in the third round of the draft, after playing her graduate year at USC. Prior to USC, Forbes attended Harvard for two seasons, having initially started her college basketball career at California in the 2018-19 season (h/t Nick Kosko of On3). She transferred to Harvard, sitting out a year due to transfer rules, and missed another season when Ivy League play was canceled in 2020-21.
Over 35 games in the 2023-24 season at USC, Forbes averaged 14.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists, with shooting percentages of 38.4% from the field and 37.4% from three-point range. Although eligible for another season, Forbes chose to enter the draft following USC's Elite Eight loss to UConn.
Overall team grade – A
The Sparks' strategy in the 2024 WNBA Draft was clear and well-executed. By securing both a potential franchise center in Cameron Brink and a versatile wing in Rickea Jackson, they have laid a solid foundation for the team's future. The addition of McKenzie Forbes at the 28th pick, though not as praised, adds depth and potential developmental value to their roster.
The team addressed crucial needs without reaching or compromising on talent, positioning themselves well in a competitive Western Conference. The Sparks' draft strategy not only filled positional gaps but also brought in players with the potential to grow into major roles. With these new additions, the Sparks are poised to rejuvenate their lineup and excite their fan base.
As the 2024 WNBA season approaches, all eyes will be on Brink and Jackson to see how quickly they can translate their collegiate success to the professional level. The Sparks' commitment to rebuilding their roster through high-impact players marks this draft as a significant step forward for the franchise, aiming to return to their days of contending for championships.