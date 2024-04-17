The Chicago Sky made significant moves in Monday’s 2024 WNBA Draft, selecting Kamilla Cardoso, Angel Reese and Brynna Maxwell to bolster their roster. Let's break down the impact and potential of each pick, providing grades based on their college performances and anticipated contributions to the team.
Kamilla Cardoso – Grade: A
Kamilla Cardoso was selected No. 3 overall by the Sky. The 6-foot-7 center from South Carolina has been a dominant force in college basketball, recently earning the Most Outstanding Player award at in the NCAA Tournament. During her time at South Carolina, she averaged 14.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game (h/t Kate Yanchulis The Sporting News).
Her presence in the paint, both offensively and defensively, is expected to transform the Sky's interior game. Cardoso's ability to alter shots and rebound at a high level makes her a foundational piece for the Sky's future. Her performance in the national championship game, with 15 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks, underscores her potential to be a game-changer in the WNBA.
Angel Reese – Grade: B
The Sky selected Angel Reese with the seventh overall pick, after a trade with the Minnesota Lynx moved them up one spot. Reese, a forward/center from LSU, is known for her formidable rebounding and defensive skills. Last season, Reese averaged 18,6 points and 13.4 rebounds per game (via USA Today). Over her last two seasons with the Tigers, she averaged 20.9 points and 14.4 rebounds.
Although there are some concerns about her offensive polish, Reese's relentless energy and instinctual play make her a valuable asset. The synergy between Reese and Cardoso could create a formidable defensive frontcourt, though there are valid questions about their offensive fit together.
Meet Brynna Maxwell, the Sky’s 13th pick in the second-round
The Sky also drafted Brynna Maxwell, a guard from Gonzaga University, No. 13 in the second round. Maxwell, who transferred from Gonzaga from Utah before her senior season, posted career averages of 12.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and one assist per game, according to ESPN.
In her debut season with the Zags, Maxwell started in 28 games and played in a total of 32. She led the team with the highest free throw percentage, breaking a Gonzaga women's basketball record at 93.4%, according to the university.
Overall team grade: B+
Chicago’s draft strategy focused on strengthening their frontcourt, which they successfully achieved with the selections of Cardoso and Reese. Cardoso’s addition is particularly promising, giving them a potential star at the center position. Reese's tenacity and rebounding prowess will complement Cardoso well, though their combined offensive capabilities will need development. Maxwell, taken 13th, brings excellent shooting from Gonzaga.
While the Sky's aggressive move to trade up and secure these players has been critiqued, especially with the loss of future draft capital, the immediate impact of Cardoso and Reese could justify the high cost. Critics, such as Sabreena Merchant of The Athletic, argue that the Sky may regret these trades if the rebuild doesn't proceed as planned, especially with the potential depth of the 2025 draft. However, the addition of the rights to Nikolina Milić, despite not playing this season, adds an experienced layer to the roster.
The Sky's draft picks of Cardoso and Reese could reshape the team's dynamics, particularly on the defensive end. The addition of Maxwell's shooting ability also addresses a need for scoring. While the future implications of their draft-day trades pose some risk, the immediate upgrades to their roster could propel the Sky into a new competitive era. The team’s overall grade of B+ reflects a strong draft performance with a keen focus on immediate impact players, though time will tell if the strategic gambles taken by the front office will pay off in the long run.