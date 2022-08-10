Bradley Beal teases epic Wizards throwback for 25th anniversary of name change
There’s no question that Bradley Beal is the face of the Washington Wizards right now. That’s why it’s no surprise that he’s the man teasing a looming throwback as the franchise celebrates its 25th anniversary since changing their name from the Bullets back in 1997.
The Wizards started the sneak peak with a nine-second clip focused not on any players, but the logos and jerseys sported by the team for more than a decade.
Then Bradley Beal followed up shortly after with a pretty sleek photoshop of him wearing a throwback Wizards jersey.
While Bradley Beal’s former running mate in John Wall was still able to reach the teal and gold colorway, Brad was a couple of years too late. Washington made the switch to revive their iconic red, white, and blue look in the 2011-12 season and never looked back.
Now it seems like a darn shame as Beal wears the hell out of that shade of blue with his rookie photos potentially looking much more like a blast from the past had he caught them for at least one year. Comparing a rookie year Bradley Beal jersey with what will likely be a new release with modern flair would have been pretty sweet for avid Wizards lifers.
While not everyone is a fan of the throwback colors, the Wizards enjoyed a few good moments in them (emphasis on few). Michael Jordan sporting them during his twilight seasons was a sight to behold while seeing Gilbert Arenas make them look cool certainly boosted sales quite a bit. There’s at least some sentimental value even for the jersey’s most ardent critics and a lot to love for fans who’ve always thought they were fresh.