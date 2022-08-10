There’s no question that Bradley Beal is the face of the Washington Wizards right now. That’s why it’s no surprise that he’s the man teasing a looming throwback as the franchise celebrates its 25th anniversary since changing their name from the Bullets back in 1997.

The Wizards started the sneak peak with a nine-second clip focused not on any players, but the logos and jerseys sported by the team for more than a decade.

Then Bradley Beal followed up shortly after with a pretty sleek photoshop of him wearing a throwback Wizards jersey.

While Bradley Beal’s former running mate in John Wall was still able to reach the teal and gold colorway, Brad was a couple of years too late. Washington made the switch to revive their iconic red, white, and blue look in the 2011-12 season and never looked back.

Now it seems like a darn shame as Beal wears the hell out of that shade of blue with his rookie photos potentially looking much more like a blast from the past had he caught them for at least one year. Comparing a rookie year Bradley Beal jersey with what will likely be a new release with modern flair would have been pretty sweet for avid Wizards lifers.

While not everyone is a fan of the throwback colors, the Wizards enjoyed a few good moments in them (emphasis on few). Michael Jordan sporting them during his twilight seasons was a sight to behold while seeing Gilbert Arenas make them look cool certainly boosted sales quite a bit. There’s at least some sentimental value even for the jersey’s most ardent critics and a lot to love for fans who’ve always thought they were fresh.