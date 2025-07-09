While the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners were battling it out on the diamond at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, a different kind of diamond also came to the fore.

With the Yankees up, 1-0, early in the game, a special moment occurred behind the scenes. With the Mariners' Cal Raleigh at bat, a fan in the first row went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend. Nothing like professing deep love with the smell of stadium hot dogs permeating the air.

Unfortunately, the broadcast didn't show it on the main camera, but it's still pretty visible on the lower right side of the video posted by Talkin' Yanks on X.

Based on the happy reactions of the fans near them, the woman said “Yes” to the proposal. The man was ruled SAFE!

Curiously, the network that aired the game is called YES. There's a clever remark somewhere there.

Of course, fans had to react to the intimate moment, and some couldn't help but crack jokes.

“First ring seen at Yankee Stadium in ages,” said @KutterIsKing.

“I’m crying that fan got a ring before Aaron Judge,” added @unbiasedsoxfan.

“Taking ‘in good times & bad times' quite literally with this team here. Congrats to the newly engaged!” commented @JudgesChamberss.

“I got a proposal too: Play better ball, Yanks,” suggested @SOLtanofSWAT.

“If my boyfriend proposed to me in Yankee Stadium, I would say no because it’s in Yankee Stadium,” wrote @roohroo3.

It was a perfect evening for the newly engaged couple as the Yankees walloped the Mariners, 10-3, in the opener of their three-game series. New York notched back-to-back wins after beating the New York Mets, 6-4, on Sunday.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run home run to spearhead the charge for the Yankees, while Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt had three hits apiece.

They improved to 50-41, including 27 wins at home, and will face the Mariners anew on Wednesday.

