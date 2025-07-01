While it's easy to give this first fourteen Air Jordan sneakers their well-deserved praise, models 15-40 can sometimes get lost in the fray. However, the Air Jordan 17 has been standing out as a hot commodity over the last two years and collaborator Infinite Archives will bring their creative vision towards the first “luxury” Jordan sneaker.

Infinite Archives began in 2015 as a way to preserve history through collections of media, literature, and nostalgia. The popular page will be working with Nike for the first time on a collaborative sneaker and it'll be a rare one at that considering the unique nature of the 17.

The Air Jordan 17 was first debuted in 2002 and served as the first shoe worn by Michael Jordan in his return to the NBA for the Washington Wizards. The shoes notably came at a higher price tag and packaged in a silver briefcase. Infinite Archives plans to release three separate colorways, according to reports.

Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17

FIRST LOOK: Easy Otabor unveils a "Blue" Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Low 🔵 pic.twitter.com/1IbePTMlq2 — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) June 24, 2025



The classic “College Blue” colorway will return, notably serving as the debut colorway for the release back in 2002. The shoe instant cemented Jordan as a Washington Wizard and Infinite Archives will bring back the pair for the first time since 2002. Original pairs are fetching around $700 on the aftermarket.

FIRST LOOK 👀 Possible Infinite Archive x Air Jordan 17 Sample in "White/University Red" pic.twitter.com/QqLbJstWhJ — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) April 18, 2025



The next sample is seen with a University Red TPU plate, likely a nod to the Varsity Red OG version from 2002. This also serves as an homage to the Chicago Bulls where Michael Jordan became a Hall-of-Famer and led one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history. Original pairs on the aftermarket are selling for around $900, but there aren't many pairs floating around.

First look at an upcoming "Infinite Archives" x Air Jordan 17 Low 👀 And yes — they're inspired by Mike Bibby's original run of 17 Low PEs with the Kings. pic.twitter.com/fjKAqYVSqC — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) January 23, 2025



The final reported colorway comes in Royal Purple and as alluded to by @NickDePaula, could have direct correlation to Sacramento Kings guard Mike Bibby who had an extensive run of player exclusive colorways in the Jordan 17. It's not likely that you'll find one of Bibby's personal PE's floating around for purchase, so this is certainly an exciting colorway dropping for the first time.

The Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 is releasing this 2025 fall season with a date yet to be announced. The shoes are expected to be available in a very limited run and it's not clear whether they'll see an online release via Nike SNKRS app. Keep up with our Sneakers news for more updates on when these will be dropping.