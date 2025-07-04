The Washington Wizards are not going to sign just any impactful player in NBA free agency. They need to prioritize guys who fit their current rebuild plan, which is progressing but still has a long way to go until it reaches completion. Another pricey veteran does not make sense at this time, especially since the organization is already paying sizable salaries to CJ McCollum, Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart. This franchise covets someone who could potentially grow with its young core.

Enter Jonathan Kuminga. The Wizards are one of a few squads that have the Golden State Warriors' restricted free agent on their radar, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic. A sign-and-trade is seemingly an option that both parties could consider. Although Washington D.C. is not exactly a hot hoops destination at this time, as is usually the case whenever a team loses 60-plus games in back-to-back campaigns, it could offer tremendous appeal to the 22-year-old forward.

Kuminga could be craving a fresh start, and the Wizards give him an opportunity to log big minutes and further hone his promising skill set. He is averaging 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists through his first four seasons with the Warriors. Those numbers, along with his 22.2 minutes per game, would surely improve if he lands on Washington this offseason.

Wizards and Jonathan Kuminga can help each other out

This is a pivotal time for the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Kuminga has proven himself capable of adding value on both ends of the floor. Perhaps he can climb closer to his ceiling in the right environment. Learning the answer to that query will be mighty expensive, however. The Wizards must quickly decide if they are willing to fork over the annual 30 million that Kuminga is reportedly seeking.

The organization is not necessarily operating with a serious sense of urgency, given the growing pains the team still has to endure, but general manager Will Dawkins is moving with purpose. Lucrative, multi-year commitments need to be worth the cost, otherwise Washington will be trapped in the same cycle that has unleashed seemingly endless suffering upon the community.

However, feeble franchises do not escape the abyss without taking chances. Acquiring the explosive Kuminga and pairing him with Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly and rookie Tre Johnson, among others, could be a risk worth taking.