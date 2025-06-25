The Washington Wizards completed a polarizing trade with the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, moving on from Jordan Poole and the almost $66 million left on his contract and welcoming in veteran guard CJ McCollum. The franchise is creating more financial flexibility in the long run and further reshaping the roster's core. Many fans applaud the team's big-picture outlook, while others think general manager Will Dawkins gave up too much.

McCollum is used to mixed reactions, considering he has played for inconsistent squads during his career and currently serves as NBA Players association president. Naturally, the 33-year-old's departure from The Big Easy and transition to Washington D.C. commanded much attention on social media. One post particularly caught his eye.

“The funniest tweet I’ve seen today is that I’m going to get blamed for the tariffs now too,” McCollum remarked on X, adding a couple of laughing emojis and seemingly alluding to the controversial Collective Bargaining Agreement he helped put into effect in 2023.

Many people take issue with the increased luxury tax penalties that are in place, which make it difficult for teams to retain championship rosters for an extended period of time. The Denver Nuggets have watched multiple key members from their 2023 title squad leave the last couple of years and the Boston Celtics just traded Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday to avoid paying roughly $500 million in payroll expenses. When such sacrifices are made, the fans of these squads curse the name CJ McCollum.

Given his proximity to the White House, a tax joke was the low-hanging fruit that people could not help but pluck. Regardless of what everyone thinks about the CBA, this player can still make a positive impact.

CJ McCollum can potentially help the Wizards in their ongoing rebuild

The Wizards' top priority must be developing young guys like Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly and Bub Carrington, to name a few, but McCollum can help them make strides on the floor and in the locker room.

He has constantly experienced adversity during his decade-plus run in the NBA, so hard times in Washington should not rattle his confidence. Ideally, the former Most Improved Player of the Year will understand his role on this rebuilding franchise and do his best to push the group through these persistent growing pains. He is a leader, and with that responsibility comes public backlash and frequent stress.

If McCollum can handle the challenges that lie ahead, the Wizards will take a clear step in the right direction.