Wednesday's draft will be the second straight blockbuster event of the week for the Washington Wizards, as they traded veteran guard Jordan Poole to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. The former NBA champion wasn't part of the franchise's future plans, but they'll have a different vision for whoever they get with the No. 6 overall pick.

There's one prospect in particular that they hope will fall to them, via The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey.

“Sources say the Washington Wizards hope Ace Bailey’s refusal to work out for teams during the pre-draft process will cause him to slide,” he reported. “A source said Washington benefited from the same approach last season with Alex Sarr. The French player refused to work out for the Atlanta Hawks, who had the first pick in the draft. After the Hawks passed on the projected No. 1 pick, the Wizards selected him second.”

Much has been made of Washington's interest in Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears, but Bailey's size and difficult shot-making ability give him a higher ceiling on both ends. The latter wasn't originally expected to fall to No. 6, but everything is on the table now that he was the only American prospect this year to not work out for a team.

“The Wizards have been impressed by the 18-year-old Bailey for some time. Sources say they’re not concerned about his perceived poor shot selection this season at Rutgers,” he continued. “Some Washington executives had Bailey rated higher than expected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg in high school.”

Bailey's shot selection would be considered bad for most players, but how bad is it if he consistently cashes in? The 18-year-old's contested midranges and moving three-pointers may not translate to the NBA right away, but getting as many shots up as possible on a rebuilding team like the Wizards would accelerate his development.

Any draft junkie has seen tons of Bailey highlights, but they're always worth watching again:

Ace Bailey vs Northwestern [01/29/25] 37 PTS (13-20 FG, 5-8 3P), 6 REB & 3 BLK. *10 total dribbles* pic.twitter.com/Cza2eoXsi8 — Mohamed (@mcfNBA) June 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fears has better handles and could be Washington's point guard of the future, but it would behoove the club to take Bailey at No. 6 if he's available. The Brooklyn Nets could use their five first-round picks to leapfrog the Wizards from No. 8 and take the Tennessee native, but that would only work if the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, or Utah Jazz are willing to move down that far. Washington could either engage in a bidding war or stand pat and bank on no trades happening in front of it, assuming it's fine with settling for Fears or Texas guard Tre Johnson in a worst-case scenario.

Luckily for the Wizards, league sources speculate that their interest in Bailey is mutual, via NBA Big Board's Rafael Barlowe.

“Another agent put it this way: ‘I think Ace is trying to get to Washington, New Orleans or Brooklyn,'” he reported. “‘With Washington as the top choice and Brooklyn close behind. I think those are the two destinations that his camp has in mind.'”

The Wizards are not only a team prioritizing their young talent, but they also have plenty of shots up for grabs after trading Poole. They won't be competitive anytime soon, so Bailey would have time to get through his growing pains without pressure and possibly become a star for them down the line. That's why the former five-star recruit is a perfect fit.

ESPN mock draft provides Wizards dream scenario

The safest way to secure Bailey would be selling assets to trade up, but ESPN's Jonathan Givony predicted that won't be necessary on Tuesday.

“Bailey, who ranks No. 3 on our big board, is the only U.S. prospect who has yet to visit an NBA team facility, continuing to decline workout invites from Philadelphia, Charlotte and Utah, and seemingly preferring the group of teams ranked outside the top five, specifically Washington, New Orleans and Brooklyn at Nos. 6-8,” he wrote after mocking the Big Ten All-Freshman to Washington at No. 6. “This type of slide could cost him $10 million to $15 million if it happens.”

“Bailey's camp states it feels ‘confident going into the draft process,' which most NBA teams interpret as meaning he has received assurances of being selected by a team considered more advantageous to Bailey in the long term, considering factors such as geography, minutes, role, opportunity and development,” he continued.

The 6-foot-8-inch wing echoed his team's confidence during Tuesday's pre-draft interviews, saying he has no response to those who criticize his shot selection.

Ace Bailey said that playing with Dylan Harper taught him how to “play with pace,” and Giannis helped him learn how to “get to his kill spots.” Response to people who criticize his shot selection: “I control what I can control.” pic.twitter.com/qAZKAtVq0h — Joshua Valdez (@joshvaldez100) June 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I control what I can control,” he said.

With the New Orleans Pelicans lurking at No. 7 and the Nets at No. 8, the stars would have to align for Bailey to fall to the Wizards. However, perhaps the basketball gods will show mercy on a franchise that hasn't won a championship since 1978.