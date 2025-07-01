The Washington Wizards lucked out when the Memphis Grizzlies snuck in the playoffs this past season, as that allowed them to receive the latter team's lottery-protected 2025 first-round pick from the Marcus Smart trade. Now, they have Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year Will Riley, who they drafted No. 21 overall after sliding back from No. 18.

The Illinois alum detailed how the Big Ten prepared him for the NBA after Washington selected him.

“I feel like it's a very physical league with a lot of older guys, so it prepared me in that way,” he said. “It's a very fast-paced league as well, and I feel like a lot of NBA teams play fast, so it helps with that transition.”

Riley averaged 12.6 points on 43.2 percent shooting (32.6 percent 3 PT) with 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 25.6 minutes this past season for the Fighting Illini. The 6-foot-8-inch, 190-pounder has a penchant for difficult shot-making and athletic finishing, which should help a Washington team that finished last in offensive rating in the 2024-25 campaign.

One of the best aspects about the Wizards' new draft class is that both of the first-rounders can help the offense in different areas. They picked guard Tre Johnson out of Texas No. 6 overall, who was the SEC Freshman of the Year after shooting 39.7 percent from deep for the Longhorns. Pairing a lights-out shooter in the backcourt with a shot-creating frontcourt player helps round out the team's young core.

“He's a great guard,” Riley said about Johnson. “He can create his own shot very well. Super great guy, we've talked a few times. Super excited to play with him.”

Between Riley's experience with fast-paced ball and his mutual scoring ability with Johnson, there are multiple ways the two can find success together in Washington.

Will Riley brings unique athletic experience to Wizards

Will Riley stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 21st pick by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
© Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Before Riley helped Illinois get to the second round of the NCAA Tournament this past season, he was a multi-sport youth athlete. The native Canadian was a high jumper and soccer player, which he opened up about in Washington's introductory rookie press conference on Saturday.

“I feel like with high jump, there are a lot of technicalities to it in a lot of ways. You gotta be quick off your feet, you gotta come at an angle, jump off one foot, so I feel like that comes in in a lot of ways with basketball,” he said. “Also with soccer, I was a goalkeeper, a lot of hand-eye coordination, and you gotta stay sharp in all your positions.”

Riley is still a raw product, as his rebounding and defense are not yet up to par (the 19-year-old had a 107.5 defensive rating with Illinois, and the best players were under 100). However, the former five-star recruit's athletic background shows that he can learn those skills with time, as he has the versatility to navigate different sports. The high-jumping experience should specifically help with rebounding, as hops are vital to getting boards. The key to his development will be practicing fundamentals like timing and box-outs.

Next up for Riley, Johnson, and second-round pick Jamir Watkins is the Wizards' five-game Summer League slate starting on July 11, via NBA.com. This will give the new draftees their first chance to play with other members of Washington's young core, such as Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, and Kyshawn George. The results won't show if they'll have successful careers, but they will give the organization and fans initial clues on how these players will mesh.

