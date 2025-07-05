The Washington Wizards have been active so far this offseason. Washington general manager Will Dawkins sent Jordan Poole to the New Orleans Pelicans on June 24 to kick things off.

Now, the Wizards welcome former Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore to their team in exchange for two 2nd-round picks, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The trade comes as the Rockets make upgrades to their roster after trading for Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns. Whitmore, who turned heads when he slipped in the 2023 NBA Draft to No. 23, struggled to find playing time for head coach Ime Udoka last season. He and Houston's front office have worked together to find him the best fit for the next chapter of his career.

Despite his lack of opportunity with the Rockets, scouts around the league remain impressed with Whitmore's skillset. Over the last two seasons, the forward has averaged 10.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. However, his 44.9% career field goal percentage could hint at him being an efficient scorer in an offense where he plays a bigger role.

Whitmore will have the chance to do just that in Washington. After the trade goes through, the Wizards' starting lineup could feature Bub Carrington, CJ McCollum, Bilal Coulibaly, and Alex Sarr. Whatever it ends up being, Washington's young players will receive plenty of opportunity throughout the season.

The Rockets net two 2nd-round picks while sending Whitmore away. Houston has positioned themselves to make a run at the top of the Western Conference after finishing second in 2025. With Durant and Alperen Sengun leading the way, Houston rivals the Oklahoma City Thunder as the NBA's deepest team.

Whitmore maintained a good relationship with the Rockets during his tenure. However, the lack of opportunity mixed with his subpar defensive skills made his departure inevitable. Houston moved on from him and Washington gained another player to add to their future plans as their rebuild continues.