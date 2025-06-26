Utah Jazz, operating under new front office leadership in Austin Ainge, orchestrated a bold move during the 2025 NBA draft night. After selecting Ace Bailey with the No. 5 pick, Utah shifted its focus back to the second half of the first round. In a trade with the Washington Wizards, they packaged their picks, No. 21, No. 43, and future second-rounders in 2031 and 2032, to move up to No. 18 and select Walter Clayton Jr.

Breaking down the trade: What did the Jazz give up?

Utah sent No. 43 and second-rounders in 2031 and 2032 to Washington to seal the deal for one of the most experienced and decorated players in this year’s draft class. With his scoring ability, basketball IQ, and big-game experience, the 22-year-old guard fits the mold of what the Jazz are looking for as they continue to build a competitive young core.

They’re clearly pivoting toward players who can make an immediate impact. With both Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr. in the fold, they’re strengthening their core with talented, albeit young, prospects.

After transferring from Iona to Florida, Clayton quickly established himself in the SEC. He averaged 18.3 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game during the 2024-2025 season. Meanwhile, he was shooting 45 percent in the field and close to 88 percent from the free-throw line. These numbers reflect not just efficiency, but his ability to contribute in different areas of the game.

Overall, Utah selects someone who brings a winning culture. In tune with Austin Ainge, the Jazz aren’t fostering a litter of losers; they want to be ready to win when the time arrives.

Grade: B+

Will Riley: Washington’s newest wing prospect

By trading down to No. 21 and selecting Will Riley, the Wizards secured a versatile young wing while adding draft capital that reinforces their vision for the future. While Riley may not have the star power of other top picks, he represents a smart developmental gamble, one that fits perfectly into Washington's patient, asset-driven approach.

Versatile two‑way wing, while specifics aren't as public, scouts note his offensive fluidity and defensive upside, though he'll enter a crowded Wizards wing rotation. Meanwhile, for Riley, the situation offers a low-pressure environment with ample playing time and a coaching staff focused on development.

Grade: A-