It looks like Atlanta Braves pitcher AJ Minter is really close to returning from his left shoulder injury.

Minter last played for the Braves on July 8 against the Tampa Bay Rays. However, a shoulder inflammation pushed Minter on the 15-day injured list. While he is now eligible to play, he has yet to suit up for Atlanta once again.

However, the 29-year-old pitcher is getting there. After a stint with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday–during which he pitched a scoreless seventh inning–Minter is continuing his rehab. In fact, he is making another appearance with the Braves' Triple-A affiliate as he looks to get back in game shape before making his official return, per Davi O'Brien of The Athletic.

“AJ Minter will make a second rehab appearance tonight with Triple-A Gwinnett at Jacksonville. He threw a scoreless inning with two hits and one strikeout Tuesday. Minter (shoulder inflammation) is eligible to come off the 15-day IL now,” O'Brien reported.

It's definitely an encouraging news for the Braves, who could really use some help as they try to maintain the best record in baseball. Atlanta is 64-36 on the season entering Friday's showdown with the Milwaukee Brewers. However, it's obvious they need to change some things up after losing seven of their last 10 games.

Minter has been pivotal in Atlanta's early success this 2023, as he has pitched in 44 games–which is a team high–and has ranked second on the team with 10 saves (only behind Raisel Iglesias' 18). Hopefully, Minter can return sooner rather than later.