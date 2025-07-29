The struggles of the Atlanta Braves this season have caused many to speculate that the team would look to be sellers as opposed to buyers at the upcoming trade deadline. One of the key names mentioned in trade talks for the Braves has been that of slugger Marcell Ozuna, who was recently removed from the starting lineup by manager Brian Snitker.

Recently, Buster Olney of ESPN reported an update about the Ozuna trade market around the MLB.

“With little more than 48 hours to go before the deadline, there is movement developing around Marcell Ozuna, who has the power to reject any trade proposal. At least one team has had internal conversations about trying to work out a deal for the slugger,” reported Olney on X, formerly Twitter.

One key stipulation in Ozuna's contract that Olney referenced is his ability to veto any trade, meaning that the Braves will have to be mindful of that fact when looking for potential trade partners, taking into account what Ozuna's role would be on that new team and whether it would be enough to appease him after losing his starting job.

A rough season for the Braves

The Braves have not won a playoff series since their 2021 World Series victory and were hoping that 2025 would be the year they finally accomplished that feat.

Unfortunately, quite the opposite has unfolded, and while they're not officially eliminated yet, it's appearing more and more likely each day that Atlanta's postseason streak, which has been intact since Ronald Acuna Jr.'s first campaign way back in 2018, will be coming to an end this year.

Several factors are to blame for the shocking failure, including regression from almost every player on the roster not named Matt Olson or Ronald Acuna Jr., as well as untimely injuries, particularly to members of the pitching staff which has been hit hard as of late.

In any case, the MLB trade deadline is set for July 31st, and it's possible that by the end of this week, the Braves will look like a vastly different ball club.

Atlanta will next take the field on Tuesday night for the second game of their series against the Kansas City Royals.