A tough 2025 season for the Atlanta Braves got a bit tougher with the injury to star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. The All-Star right fielder already missed quite a bit of time this season due to injury, and didn't make his season debut until late May. Once again, he'll miss time, as his leg continues to give him discomfort. According to Braves beat writer Mark Bowman on X (formerly Twitter), Acuna's discomfort in the upper Achilles/lower right calf region could lead to him being out two to three weeks.

“Acuña’s discomfort is in the upper Achilles/lower right calf region,” reported Bowman on Wednesday. “Preliminary tests provided no reason to believe he has a significant injury. Today’s MRI will verify if this is true. If results match current expectations, there’s a chance Acuña could play again in 2-3 weeks.”

If Acuna is back in three weeks' time, then that is an outcome that Atlanta would happily take. Despite the fact that they are at least 13 games out of a playoff spot at the moment, the team is still buying. They've acquired reliever Tyler Kinley from the Colorado Rockies and starting pitcher Erick Fedde from the St. Louis Cardinals. It wouldn't be surprising to see GM Alex Anthopoulos swing a trade for a bat to help replace Acuna for now. How will the Braves pivot from their star's injury moving forward?

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s injury will cause Braves to alter plans

Atlanta Braves right fielder Jarred Kelenic (24) hits a single against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning at Truist Park.
Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

At the moment, it looks like Jarred Kelenic will likely play right field for the Braves. He's certainly not Acuna Jr., but for the moment, he should provide steady play at the bottom of the lineup. So far this season, he's only hitting .167 over 60 at bats. Yet, at 26 years old, perhaps regular playing time in Atlanta will give him a boost in the interim.

There's still a chance that Anthopoulos pulls a deal in the next 24 hours before the trade deadline passes. He's done it plenty of times in the past, including during their 2021 World Series title run when Acuna Jr. missed time with another injury. Although the odds of Atlanta making another run like that are slim, it's not wise to count out a team as talented as the Braves. Could another deal or two make enough of a difference to get Atlanta back to the postseason?

