Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has been placed on the 10-day injured list after his exit from Tuesday night's game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, according to several reports.

“Ronald Acuña Jr. will go on the 10-day IL with right Achilles tightness,” said David O'Brien of The Athletic in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The 27-year-old Acuna did not finish the Royals game, as he was removed in the sixth inning, as he felt tightness in his right Achilles tendon after trying to make a play in the outfield. It's uncertain, however, whether he suffered the injury during that sequence, but it's definitely a concerning development for Atlanta, which has dropped its ninth game in 11 outings since the 2025 MLB All-Star break.

Ronald Acuna, the former National League Most Valuable Player, was emotional while providing an update on his Achilles following the 9-6 loss to the Royals (h/t Mark Bowman of MLB.com).

Wrote Bowman: “Acuña held back tears as he talked after tonight's game. He said he'll be further evaluated (likely MRI) tomorrow. He felt discomfort when he scored from first on Monday. He lobbied to play today because in his mind he had missed too much time already this season.”

Before he left the contest, Ronald Acuna went 0-for-2 with a walk. He was replaced by Eli White in the outfield. White could continue playing in right field in place of Acuna, who signed an eight-year, $100 million contract extension with Atlanta in 2019.

The level of concern for Acuna's Achilles issue is amplified by his injury history. He suffered a season-ending torn ACL injury in his left knee in 2024, when he was limited to just 49 games. Acuna hit .250/.351/.365 with four home runs and 15 RBIs that year.

He made his 2025 debut in May and immediately turned heads with a home run against the San Diego Padres. Acuna played well enough to get an MLB All-Star nod, the fifth in his career in the big leagues, thus far. He entered the meeting with the Royals batting .309/.430/.582 with 14 homers and 26 RBIs to go with four stolen bases through 54 games.