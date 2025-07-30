Even though 2025 has not gone the way that the Atlanta Braves have hoped, the mindset has not changed. The odds of the Braves making the playoffs at this juncture are pretty slim. However, that doesn't mean that GM Alex Anthopoulos still doesn't have a contending mindset. Now, with the MLB trade deadline looming, it seems as if that mindset has paid off for Atlanta. According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand on X (formerly Twitter), the Braves have acquired reliever Tyler Kinley from the Colorado Rockies.

“The Braves are acquiring RHP Tyler Kinley from the Rockies for a prospect, per source,” reported Feinsand on the social media platform.

Kinley is another piece that has been moved by Colorado ahead of the deadline, which is Thursday at 6 PM EST. The team also moved longtime third baseman Ryan McMahon to the New York Yankees late last week. Although the Rockies usually don't sell a lot at the deadline, this could be the year it changes. If that's the case, then more teams like the Braves and Yankees will benefit. What is Atlanta getting in Kinley to make this deal worthwhile?

Despite rough season, Braves still look to address needs

Over the last few seasons, the Braves and Rockies have become familiar trade partners. Kinley will join fellow former Colorado reliever Pierce Johnson in Atlanta's pen, likely in a setup role as well. At the moment, the Braves are using a deeper relief corps to supplement a starting rotation ravaged by injuries. It's one of the many reasons why this season has not gone to plan for Atlanta.

The prospect going back to Colorado is pitcher Austin Smith, whom the Braves selected in the 18th round in 2021. Currently pitching in Double-A, he could be Kinley's long-term replacement in the Colorado bullpen. He's saved four games so far this season in 31.1 innings. Furthermore, he's pitching better this year than he ever has before. This looks like a deal that could help both sides, based on how they see themselves in 2026 and beyond. With MLB's trade deadline looming, don't be surprised to see both teams make even more moves.