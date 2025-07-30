Saying that the Atlanta Braves' season has not gone as planned is a massive understatement. Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals walked off Atlanta. Their record and an older roster has the future of Marcell Ozuna in question at the Major League Baseball trade deadline. Contenders like the San Diego Padres with pitchers like Randy Vasquez could make a move for him.

Ozuna has emerged as the most likely trade candidate on Atlanta's roster this season. Their struggles have them alongside the Baltimore Orioles as one of the league's most disappointing teams in 2025. Despite the fact they they have fallen so far short of expectations, not all hope is lost for the Braves. However, all eyes will be on them as the trade deadline gets closer and closer.

While the future of the roster is in question, Atlanta's focus is on Ronald Acuña Jr.'s health. Their star outfielder made a triumphant return from a torn ACL earlier this season. Unfortunately, the team confirmed that he injured his calf and might miss another big chunk of the season. If he sits out for the next month or so, Atlanta can kiss their playoff chances goodbye.

According to ESPN's Kiley McDaniels and Jeff Passan, Ozuna is the best candidate on the Braves that could be moved at the trade deadline. His market is not as large as other players on the trade block, but there are squads interested in adding him as a designated hitter. Contenders looking for another big bat could jump at the chance to add a former All-Star to their team.

Here is a package the Padres could offer the Braves for Ozuna at the MLB trade deadline.

Braves receive: SP Randy Vasquez, OF Tirso Ornelas

Padres receive: DH Marcell Ozuna

Why should the Braves trade Ozuna away?

Ozuna has been with the Braves since 2020. While he is not the longest-tenured player on Atlanta's roster, the fanbase loves him. However, moving him at the peak of his value could help the team in the long-term. In a year where his team has struggled to string together any consistency, Ozuna is having another productive season. Everything but his batting average is right on line.

The Braves made it clear that they are not willing to trade most, if not all, of their core pieces. The team feels like it is just as good as everyone else in the National League when fully healthy. Unfortunately, injuries to Acuña Jr. and Chris Sale robber Atlanta of the opportunity to truly contend in 2025. Because of that, they face questions about their future.

Moving on from a 34-year-old is the smartest move for the Braves to make. There is no telling when the former Silver Slugger could fall off a cliff when it comes to his production. He has barely played in the field at all this season, hurting his versatility, something older players need to have. Moving him for a young pitcher and a top outfielding prospect is a no-brainer.

When it comes to what they are getting back, Vasquez and Ornelas could be key pieces of their future. Vasquez turned heads when he hit Willson Contreras when pitching against the St. Louis Cardinals earlier this season. Outside of that, though, the third-year pro has put together one of the best seasons of his career.

Ornelas, on the other hand, is a highly-touted prospect in the Padres' farm system. San Diego had him atop their list of call-ups this season and he has not let them down yet.

Why should the Padres trade for Ozuna?

Coming off a season where they came as close as anyone to beating the Los Angeles Dodgers, there are no more excuses for the Padres. San Diego needs to make a deep run in the postseason in order to justify their expensive and aging roster. In order to do that, though, upgrades are needed, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Luckily for the Padres, Ozuna is a great fit.

Even if this is the last productive season of the veteran's career, he is worth the risk for the Padres, even if it is only for a few months. He joins a star-studded roster and slots in as the designated hitter. If they make the deal, San Diego can lean on him to pick up the slack for Jackson Merrill until the former All-Star can get back on track.

Ornelas and Vasquez might be this year's young prospects, but they are not the top names in the Padres' system. Because of that, San Diego can afford losing them without setting their future plans on fire. However, the front office is committed to winning this season, even if the odds are stacked against them. Assuming their offense starts grooving again, the Padres are dangerous.

Adding Ozuna gives San Diego manager Mike Shildt another big bat to add to a lineup that needs more power. The Padres are in the market for Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan as well. However, Ozuna is a good consolation prize if San Diego is outbid just before the MLB trade deadline.

Navigating the trade market and adding a player like Ozuna could bring the Padres that much closer to an elusive World Series title.