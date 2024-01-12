The Braves made an Alex Anthopoulos move.

The Atlanta Braves and president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos are reportedly in agreement on a contract extension that will keep Anthopoulos in Atlanta through the 2031 season, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Anthopoulos has led Atlanta to no shortage of success in previous seasons. The Braves most recently won the World Series in 2021 and have been a consistent playoff contender in recent years.

2023 saw the Braves finish with MLB's best record. Ronald Acuna Jr. led an incredible all-around roster. The Braves ended up falling short in the playoffs but the future remains bright for this team.

Braves' Alex Anthopoulos has had an intriguing career

Anthopoulos has developed a reputation as a respected general manager and president of baseball operations. However, he has worked extremely hard to get to where he is at now.

Anthopoulos began his career as an unpaid intern with the Montreal Expos. He worked his way up and after serving in various different roles with the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers, Anthopoulos joined the Braves in 2017 and has not looked back.

One interesting element of Anthopoulos' style is his willingness to let superstars walk in free agency. He prefers to sign young superstars to team-friendly long-term extensions as opposed to breaking the bank for already-established superstars in free agency. The Braves have seen stars like Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson leave in free agency over the past few offseasons.

This doesn't mean the Braves will never pay big money for stars. Atlanta agreed to contract extensions with Matt Olson and Sean Murphy after acquiring them via trade. However, the majority of Atlanta's stars were either drafted or acquired at a young age by the Braves.

The team has done an impressive job of helping their players to develop. Anthopoulos has clearly earned the trust of the organization and he will continue to lead the charge for years to come.