At 35-24, the Atlanta Braves hold the best record in the entire National League. Still, the Braves are always looking for shrewd moves to improve. Their latest maneuver saw the Braves take a page out of the Los Angeles Dodgers playbook.

Atlanta has claimed Luke Williams off waivers from the Dodgers, via J.P Hoornstra of Southern California News Group. Williams will report to AAA Gwinnett.

Williams was a third-round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies back in the 2015 MLB Draft. In 2022, he was traded to the San Francisco Giants, beginning a whirlwind major league career for the utility player. Williams eventually got traded to the Miami Marlins and then claimed on waivers by the Dodgers. Now, Williams' journey has taken him to Atlanta.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Throughout his major league career, Williams has appeared in 141 games. He has hit .234 with two home runs, 12 RBI and 14 stolen bases. His major league offensive numbers might be down, Williams offers plenty of defensive versatility. While he is primarily an outfielder, Williams played every position outside of pitcher and catcher at the major league level.

And while he might be joining yet another franchise, Williams is just 26-years-old. As recently as the 2021 season, he was named the best athlete in Philadelphia's system, via MLB.com.

Luke Williams struggled over his 10 plate appearances with the Dodgers this season, racking up just one hit. As the Braves look to continue their dominant National League run, perhaps Williams can play a difference in the future. For now, Atlanta will take a low-cost gamble and see if Williams can find a way to blossom at the major league level.