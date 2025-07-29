The San Diego Padres have a roster loaded with big-name superstars. They've had plenty of other well-known players on their roster in recent years, too.

Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Fernando Tatis Jr., Luis Arraez, Jackson Merrill, and Dylan Cease are the current leaders of the team. Blake Snell, Juan Soto, Josh Hader, Seth Lugo, and Tanner Scott are All-Stars who have played for the Padres in recent years that are no longer with the team.

The Padres' history of bringing in talent, especially at the trade deadline, makes it obvious that they will be 2025 MLB trade deadline buyers, and they very well could make another splashy move for a megastar. So what trade target should the Padres pursue before the last day to make deals?

Padres possible trade proposal for Marcell Ozuna

Padres receive: Marcell Ozuna

Braves receive: Miguel Mendez (Padres No. 7), Eduarniel Nunez (Padres No. 17)

Both the Padres and the Atlanta Braves came into the year with championship expectations. With a 58-49 record, the Padres have lived up to expectations so far, but they need to continue adding to the roster because their National League West division is arguably the best in baseball. The team is only four games back from the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Braves have severely underwhelmed in comparison to what was expected. Atlanta has a record of just 45-60, which is good for just fourth place in the NL East. The team has enough talent on the roster that they may be able to bounce back next season, but 2025 is a lost cause. Therefore, trading expiring contracts makes sense.

Marcell Ozuna is one of the Braves' most attractive trade chips. Ozuna is 34 years old and is having a down season, so it seems unlikely that Atlanta would bring him back in the offseason. Because of his age and status as a rental, he likely wouldn't net a huge trade return, but the Braves would restock their farm system with the additions of Miguel Mendez and Eduarniel Nunez.

Why should the Padres trade for Marcell Ozuna?

Ozuna would be a perfect fit in San Diego because he brings the power that the Padres roster otherwise lacks. Despite his numbers being down, the 14 balls that the three-time All-Star has hit over the fence this season is nothing to scoff at.

Ozuna launched 39 home runs just last season, and he smashed another 40 homers the year prior. Being on a team with several big-name hitters could rejuvenate Ozuna. The Padres have hit 90 home runs this season, which is good for just second-to-last in baseball.

At this point, Ozuna should be limited to designated hitting duties as his outfielding capabilities are subpar at best. That would force Gavin Sheets, one of the surprise breakout players in San Diego this year, back into left field. Sheets is below average as an outfielder in his own right, but the Padres need more power in their lineup.

The rest of the roster could make up for any defensive shortcomings, too, as the team has several ex-shortstops who thrive in the field. Starting center fielder Jackson Merrill, in particular, could cover a lot of ground for Sheets.

The Padres have been rumored to be interested in a trade that would send away Cease, but they should not make any selling moves, especially one that would see their dominant pitcher who leads the NL in strikeout rate depart. Instead, the Padres should go all-in as buyers at the trade deadline. Ozuna would be a start, but they should look for pitching help as well.