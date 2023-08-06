The Atlanta Braves were defeated by the Chicago Cubs 6-8 on Saturday at Wrigley Field. Marcell Ozuna was ejected from the game after arguing a called strike three in the 4th inning.

Video via Talkin' Baseball.

Marcell Ozuna gets ejected after arguing a called strike three pic.twitter.com/CRP0va9bYU — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 5, 2023

Ozuna had an honest admission about the umpire after the game, one that will certainly catch MLB's attention, via Bally Sports Braves.

“For that pitch I just say like, ‘that's not a strike,'” Ozuna told reporters. “(I) keep walking to the dugout and then he (the umpire) said ‘stop.' I said, ‘that's not a strike.' That's when I got tossed. He was too sensitive. In my opinion, I don't say any bad words to him.”

It will be interesting to see if the league responds to Ozuna's comments.

Braves and Marcell Ozuna's 2023 season

Despite the loss, the Braves still hold a comfortable lead in the NL East. Atlanta is the best team in baseball and they will attempt to jump back into the win column on Sunday.

Ozuna has rebounded from an abysmal start to the '23 campaign. His numbers still aren't terrific by any means, but he's been a reliable power threat in Atlanta's star-studded lineup. Overall, Ozuna is slashing .232/.307/.474 with a .781 OPS and 23 home runs. He'd be a star in most other lineups, but is a reliable depth piece given the Braves' incredible all-around batting order.

The Braves will look to get back on track on Sunday versus Chicago. First pitch is scheduled for 2:20 PM EST as Charlie Morton (10-9, 3.62) will take on Justin Steele (12-3, 2.65).