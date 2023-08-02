The 2023 MLB trade deadline has come and gone and we saw a plethora of impactful moves. Although there was no Juan Soto-like trade, a number of stars got moved. With players like Justin Verlander re-joining the Houston Astros and Max Scherzer heading to the Texas Rangers, the MLB landscape looks different heading into August.

Teams such as the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles are trending in a positive direction. Meanwhile, the New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks fell in our updated MLB Power Rankings.

Without further ado, let's get into it.

1. Atlanta Braves (no change)

The Atlanta Braves didn't acquire any superstars ahead of the MLB trade deadline, but Atlanta didn't really need to. The Braves' roster is already balanced enough and feature plenty of star power with Ronald Acuna Jr leading the charge.

The Braves are still the best team in baseball heading into the month of August.

2. Baltimore Orioles (+3)

The Orioles acquired SP Jack Flaherty from the St. Louis Cardinals to bolster their rotation. Baltimore's starting rotation still has some question marks, but their bullpen and loaded offense have consistently given them chances to win games. The Orioles have emerged as not just a contender, but one of the best teams in baseball.

3. Tampa Bay Rays (-1)

The Rays endured some ups and downs in August. They were easily the best team in MLB to open the season but have since fallen off. That said, Tampa Bay remains in the AL East title hunt. Despite the Rays' struggles in July, this is still a dangerous ball club.

4. Texas Rangers (-1)

The Rangers are another team in danger of losing a division lead. The Astros are right behind them in the AL West standings as of this story's publication.

For now, Texas remains in front of Houston in our MLB Power Rankings. Acquiring Max Scherzer should help the Rangers' rotation amid Jacob deGrom's injury, but it will be interesting to see how Texas fares down the stretch.

5. Houston Astros (+4)

The Astros are on the verge of taking over the AL West. Houston kicked off August on a high note, as Framber Valdez threw a no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians and the team traded for Justin Verlander.

Momentum is shifting in Houston's direction. The Astros could move up the power rankings before too long.

6. Los Angeles Dodgers (+1)

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a flurry of moves ahead of the deadline, most notably acquiring Lance Lynn from the Chicago White Sox. LA still has some roster uncertainty but they continue to lead the NL West.

If the rotation holds up the Dodgers will be fine moving forward.

7. Toronto Blue Jays (+4)

Toronto would be in second or possibly even first place in other divisions. Since they play in the highly competitive AL East, however, the Blue Jays are third. Nevertheless, this is a good Toronto team capable of making a playoff run.

The Blue Jays are playing fairly well heading into August and will be a threat as the season continues on.

8. Philadelphia Phillies (+7)

The Phillies had one of the biggest jumps in our MLB Power Rankings. Philadelphia was inconsistent to begin the year but they are getting things going.

Philadelphia's trade for Michael Lorenzen will provide valuable pitching depth. Meanwhile, the offense features talent. The Phillies probably won't win the AL East but they will be one of the best NL Wild Card teams, assuming they continue to build positive momentum.

9. San Francisco Giants (+1)

The Giants are quietly just a couple of games behind the Dodgers. San Francisco doesn't have a flashy roster but they are finding ways to win games.

The Giants didn't make any major MLB trade deadline moves but SF is a ball club that shouldn't be overlooked.

10. Milwaukee Brewers (+3)

Despite trailing the Reds by a half-game as of this story's publication, Milwaukee is ahead of them in our MLB Power Rankings. Why? Milwaukee upgraded their offense and bullpen at the deadline while Cincinnati didn't add much value.

The NL Central division race is going to be exciting to follow down the stretch without question. For now, the Brewers appear to be poised to make a run at a division title.

11. Cincinnati Reds (+3)

The Reds' quiet deadline is concerning. They desperately needed to add pitching depth, as their currently rotation doesn't bode well for their playoff odds.

That said, Cincinnati has an offense capable of leading them to victories in any given contest. Although the Brewers rank ahead of them in the power rankings, the Reds still have a chance to make some noise.

12. Miami Marlins (-6)

The Marlins were quite active ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Miami is aiming to clinch one of the three NL Wild Card spots and placed themselves in position to do so with their strong deadline.

If the Marlins' offense can play at a respectable level the pitching will take care of the rest.

13. Boston Red Sox (+3)

The Red Sox have somewhat quietly remained competitive this season. They made some trades ahead of the deadline, nothing that truly stands out though. Regardless, Boston will be a team to keep tabs on in the American League.

14. Arizona Diamondbacks (-10)

The Diamondbacks' blazing hot start came to a crashing halt in July. Although Arizona can still make a playoff run, we are beginning to see the inexperience of their young roster. Additionally, their pitching depth concerns are coming to fruition as well.

AZ needs to turn things around quickly.

15. Los Angeles Angels (-3)

The Angels have built momentum heading into August. They opted to keep Shohei Ohtani and even acquired stars such as Lucas Giolito ahead of the trade deadline.

The Halos remain in the middle of the pack when it comes to our MLB Power Rankings though. There are still question marks on the roster and the Angels have work to do over the next two months of the '23 campaign.

16. New York Yankees (-8)

The Yankees are quickly falling in both the MLB standings and power rankings. New York currently sits in last place in the AL East and they couldn't make up their minds ahead of the deadline when it came to buying or selling. Fans are understandably frustrated as it's unclear exactly what New York's goal is at the moment.

The Yankees still feature an impressive enough roster to compete, but New York must find consistency soon.

17. Seattle Mariners (+2)

The Mariners' disappointing 2023 season continued at the deadline, as Seattle dealt key reliever Paul Sewald away.

A playoff run still remains in the cards, but it seems rather unlikely at the moment. Still, a bounce back month of August would make things interesting in the AL.

18. Minnesota Twins (-1)

The Twins stood pat at the deadline. Minnesota had a golden opportunity to separate themselves from the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central standings by acquiring a key player or two. Instead, Minnesota didn't do anything and the Guardians remain a threat despite trading two impactful players.

Minnesota currently leads the division but fans can't feel great about their position.

19. Chicago Cubs (+4)

Chicago opted to buy ahead of the deadline and made some intriguing moves. With Marcus Stroman and Cody Bellinger staying with the team, the Cubs will try to make a push for October in the NL Central.

However, their current MLB standings placement isn't ideal. Chicago will need to play at an extremely high level during August and September in order to clinch a postseason berth.

20. San Diego Padres (+2)

The Padres chose to buy ahead of the deadline. San Diego remains under .500 and missing the playoffs appears to be a realistic option for them. The Padres are staying confident though and believe they can make a run down the stretch.

For now, they check in at No. 20 in the MLB Power Rankings.

21. Cleveland Guardians (-3)

The Guardians traded Aaron Civale and Josh Bell ahead of the deadline. Cleveland re-tooled with those moves and would be considered sellers with no chance at a playoff run in most other seasons. Given the lack of competition in the AL Central, however, Cleveland may still be able to win the division.

The Guardians currently trail the Twins by just a couple of games.

22. New York Mets (no change)

The Mets are MLB's most disappointing team in 2023. Yes, the Padres have struggled and the Cardinals have been nothing short of abysmal. But New York spent a lucrative amount of money to build their roster during the offseason, and ended up selling at the deadline anyway.

New York's playoff window is shrinking and the future is uncertain.

23. Pittsburgh Pirates (-3)

The Pirates have improved from 2022 to 2023. Pittsburgh is not ready to compete for a playoff spot yet but they are displaying signs of becoming a decent ball club.

There is still plenty of work to be done though.

24. Detroit Tigers (no change)

The Tigers are in third place in the forgettable AL Central division. Detroit sold at the deadline as their frustrations have continued in 2023. The Tigers are trying to re-build their roster and formulate a competitive ball club, but it's unclear when they will actually be able to make a run.

25. St. Louis Cardinals (+1)

The Cardinals closely trail the Mets in terms of most disappointing teams in 2023. St. Louis entered the season favored to win the NL Central but instead currently sit in last place.

They held onto stars Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, but traded players such as Jack Flaherty and Jordan Montgomery.

26. Washington Nationals (+1)

In contrast to some other teams near the bottom of the MLB Power Rankings, Washington understood that they were going to labor throughout the 2023 season. The Nationals are rebuilding and have high hopes for the future.

27. Chicago White Sox (-2)

The White Sox were one of the busiest selling teams ahead of the trade deadline. Chicago ended up keeping Dylan Cease and Tim Anderson but there's no question the White Sox post-deadline roster looks much different.

28. Colorado Rockies (no change)

The Rockies remain in a state of underwhelming play. Colorado acquired some young prospects ahead of the deadline but they are still a few years away from truly competing.

29. Kansas City Royals (no change)

Kansas City traded a number of players prior to the deadline and narrowly remain in front of the Athletics in the MLB Power Rankings.

30. Oakland Athletics (no change)

Oakland continues to be MLB's worst team. The A's didn't even have that many tradable assets with the exception of a couple of players.