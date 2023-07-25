The Atlanta Braves have already started making moves ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline. Earlier this week, they traded for two relief pitchers, Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn. Johnson was acquired via trade from the Colorado Rockies for Victor Vodnik, which was a Braves top-30 prospect, while Hearn was traded for cash considerations from the Texas Rangers. These weren't necessarily big moves as they were more necessary in getting the bullpen healthier. If Atlanta were to make much more bolstering trades, they'll have to more than likely dip into the top tier prospects on the farm.

Braves top prospects they could trade at MLB trade deadline

If the Braves continue to make moves before the trade deadline, they should be very careful on who they are looking to trade from their top prospect list. Over the last several seasons, the farm has be depleted due to rising stars earning their positions at the major league level and general manager Alex Anthopoulos making significant trades the last two offseason's for former Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson and Sean Murphy.

The first question is — what are the Braves looking for on the market? Anthopoulos is a huge proponent on enhancing a bullpen, so that's always an option, even with the latest trades. But the Braves could also potentially be looking at another outfielder or starting pitcher. The most expensive out of all those would be starting pitching, particularly because the market is short on good, reliable starting rotation pitchers this season.

Anthopoulos and the Braves have played it smart over the years by not giving up too much to make trades. So, it's unlikely they would give up too much to sacrifice their future. However, here's a few that might be put on the trade block if an appealing trade comes through.

Luis Guanipa, CF

With Atlanta securing their centerfield sensation Michael Harris II for the foreseeable future, the Braves find themselves in a favorable position to consider trading their highly-regarded seventh overall prospect, Luis Guanipa.

Guanipa was sixth in the 2023 International class because he's a good at hitter and can run fast, giving a lethal combination of power-hitting centerfielder that can cover lots of ground, according to FanGraphs. When he swings, the ball comes off his bat with a surprising force, even though he's not a big player (5-foot-10, 175 pounds). His swing, slim build and speed are similar to the Philadelphia Phillies Trea Turner. He can also hit line drives to the left-center field gap effortlessly and make noise on the base paths. He has the skills to be a dangerous leadoff hitter in the big leagues someday.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jesse Franklin V, OF

The Braves prospect, Jesse Franklin V, has shown promise with his batting skills and power + speed skillset, according to Prospects1500. However, there are concerns about the 30th ranked prospects strikeout issues. These weaknesses might limit his ability to fully display his talents and potential in the major leagues.

Considering these factors, the Braves might be contemplating a trade for Franklin, with the possibility of a new scenery being just what he needs. While he had a standout season at High-A in 2021, his terrible Fall League showing and subsequent injuries have raised questions about his consistency and long-term durability. With these uncertainties and the clock ticking on his development, the Braves could explore trading Franklin to acquire assets that better fit their current needs or to address other areas of their roster.

Furthermore, his injuries and prolonged layoff have created uncertainties about his athletic abilities and recovery, making it essential for the Braves to assess his performance against upper-level pitching in the upcoming 2023 season. This evaluation will likely play a significant role in determining whether the Braves see him as a valuable long-term asset or a trade piece to bolster their team in other ways.

Jared Shuster, LHP

This is if the Braves are wanting to get really serious in their trade aspirations, because what team isn't looking for future starting pitching? The Braves, however, need starting pitching right now, not necessarily for the future. That's why Jared Shuster could be a valuable trade option. He has already had some big league time this season, covering for the injured Max Fried and Kyle Wright. In nine starts this season, he's gone 4-2 with a 5.00 ERA, 4.86 FIP, while striking out 25.

Shuster's velocity has varied throughout his career as a college player at Wake Forest and pro prospect. In 2022, he averaged around 89-91 mph and lost significant spin on his fastball compared to the previous year. However, during 2023 spring training, he showed a slight increase in velocity, which is what helped him get the nod to get called up at the beginning of the season.

While Shuster may not have an arsenal for every situation, he possesses the skills of a left-handed, end of the rotation starter. Shuster, as the fifth ranked prospect, would have the best value in a trade for the Braves.