Former NFL head coach Todd Haley tried to diagnose what’s holding back the Denver Broncos this early in the 2022 NFL season, believing that the team should be playing better than what its record suggests. In an appearance Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show, Haley pointed out that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett did not do a very good job of stocking the team’s coaching staff with veterans.

“There is a lot of stuff you’ve got to worry about. The one thing he didn’t do is surround himself with a lot of veteran coaches. I had a bunch of older coaches on the staff that I leaned on a bunch in some of those situational things. I had Mike Vrabel on the team. He’d be standing over my shoulder telling me ‘Hey Todd, look at the clock, look at the clock.”

Clock management has emerged to be among the issues of the Broncos this season, as highlighted by their embarrassing road loss to the Seattle Seahawks back in Week 1. The following week, Broncos fans took note of that and mockingly counted down the clock for the team.

Whether Nathaniel Hackett would agree to what Haley said is up to him, but the fact is that both Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero have not served before in the same capacities they now have in Denver. While Outten and Evero have several years of experience as members of coaching staffs in the NFL, there must still be learning curves for them in their first year in their current roles.