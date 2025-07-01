Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has officially entered elite territory with his 33rd home run of the 2025 season. With this blast, he’s not only rewriting franchise history but also inserting himself into the greater narrative of MLB catcher records, slugging his way alongside legends of the game. His power surge comes at a pivotal moment in the Mariners season—and just ahead of a high-profile appearance in the 2025 Home Run Derby.

Raleigh’s seventh-inning homer on Monday against Kansas City Royals reliever Daniel Lynch IV wasn’t just another long ball—it was his 33rd by June 30th, tying him with Ken Griffey Jr. and Sammy Sosa for the third-most home runs through that date in MLB history. Only Barry Bonds (39 in 2001) and Mark McGwire (37 in 1998) have hit more. This milestone matters even more when considering Raleigh’s position. Few catchers have maintained such elite offensive production while shouldering the physical grind of daily duties behind the plate.

The Talkin’ Baseball podcast emphasized the significance of this feat with a graphic posted to X (formerly Twitter), showcasing the elite group Raleigh now belongs to.

The post features a graphic comparing Raleigh’s 33 home runs to historical greats, placing him in a five-player list that includes Bonds, McGwire, Griffey Jr., and Sosa. That list isn’t just elite—it’s iconic. And while Bonds, McGwire, and Sosa are often associated with the Steroid Era, Raleigh, much like Griffey Jr., is seen as a “clean” slugger. That context adds extra weight to his achievement and elevates his reputation as a legitimate power threat.

Raleigh’s consistency at the plate and leadership behind it have made him indispensable to the club’s success. Through 83 games, the Seattle catcher is slashing .276/.387/.649 with an OPS of 1.036, which ranks among the league’s elite. He leads all of Major League Baseball with 33 home runs, is tied for first with 71 RBIs, and ranks tied-50th in batting average at .276—numbers that are extraordinary, especially for a catcher. He’s now within striking distance of Salvador Perez's all-time single-season record of 48 home runs by a catcher, set in 2021.

More importantly, his durability has helped stabilize Seattle's lineup. Since Opening Day, Raleigh has appeared in every game and caught more innings than any other backstop in baseball. That level of availability, combined with elite offensive output, is virtually unheard of from the catching position and places him firmly in the MLB catcher records conversation.

Now, as the 2025 All-Star break approaches, Raleigh’s inclusion in the 2025 Home Run Derby seems more like a formality than a surprise. The Mariners slugger is poised to be one of the event’s biggest draws in Atlanta, bringing momentum, fanfare, and a realistic shot at winning the entire competition.

With his latest blast, Raleigh’s home run barrage is doing more than just making headlines—it's redefining what's possible from the catcher position and injecting real belief into a Mariners team looking to return to the postseason spotlight.