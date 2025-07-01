The Ottawa Senators keep Leevi Meriläinen in the crease for at least another season. The 22-year-old goaltender has inked a one-year contract extension worth $1.05 million, which is a significant move for the team as they continue to develop ahead of the 2025–26 season, as the club has announced.

Meriläinen made quite an impression during his limited time in the NHL last season. In just 12 games, he racked up an 8-3-1 record, boasting a 1.99 goals-against average, a .925 save percentage, and three shutouts—one of which was a standout 6-0 win against Minnesota in his last regular-season appearance. His strong play helped lead the Senators to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Apart from playing well at the NHL level, Meriläinen also played well in the AHL with the Belleville Senators, posting an 18-12-4 record over 37 games with a terrific .913 save percentage. He proved to be a crucial player in goal when the team’s goaltending depth was tested, showing he’s ready to step up in the NHL.

Drafted 71st overall by Ottawa in the 2020 NHL Draft, Meriläinen now joins Linus Ullmark and Mads Søgaard as the three goaltenders on one-way contracts. With Anton Forsberg likely heading into unrestricted free agency, this signing hints at changes coming to the Senators’ goaltending lineup.

Meriläinen made his NHL debut in April 2023 against the Carolina Hurricanes and has since played in 14 NHL games. His AHL stats include 65 games with a 31-21-5 record, a 2.53 goals-against average, and a .912 save percentage—solid numbers for a goaltender developing at a promising rate.

The Senators currently have about $7.1 million in cap space, giving them the flexibility to finalize their goaltending duo. With Ullmark expected to be the starter, Meriläinen is in a great position to compete for the backup role, depending on how free agency plays out.

Ottawa has also made qualifying offers to Xavier Bourgault, Max Guenette, Jan Jenik, and Donovan Sebrango, a sign of their continued commitment to developing their talent. Getting Meriläinen on a low-risk contract ensures that an up-and-coming young goaltender is with the team as the Senators hope to begin the next chapter of playoff success.