The 2025 NHL Draft saw many prospects realize their dreams of making it to the league. Teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins had major draft hauls and hope their depth can lead them in the future. Meanwhile, teams like the Edmonton Oilers didn't have a ton to do at the draft over the weekend.

In fact, Edmonton had to wait until well into Day 2 to make their first selection. The Oilers' earliest pick was 83rd overall at the 2025 NHL Draft. That is quite a long time to wait, especially with how slow this year's draft went by with its decentralized format.

The Oilers had a decently sized class, selecting five players at the 2025 NHL Draft. Did they grab any potential NHL talents? It's too early to know for certain. However, we can take an initial look at this class and, based on potential, give the Oilers a grade for their 2025 class.

A viral NHL Draft moment

The Oilers were involved in one of the more viral moments in the 2025 NHL Draft. Their final pick came with the second-to-last selection in the entire draft. With the 223rd pick, Edmonton selected Green Bay Gamblers center Aidan Park. Park, who was at the draft to support his friend Ryker Lee, stuck around to hear his name called.

Park's selection is more than a viral moment, however. The Oilers got incredible value with this pick. Park is a very high motor defensive forward who showed scoring ability in the USHL. He is willing to play through contact, and there is some very intriguing skill to his game. If he can add speed to his game, he could wind up as a third-line center in the NHL. That's a potential steal in the seventh round.

Oilers may have a gem

Park is not the potential gem that may define this draft, however. With the 117th pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the Oilers selected forward David Lewandowski from the WHL's Saskatoon Blades. Lewandowski had some buzz as a potential early-round selection, so they found good value in the fourth round.

There is real talent to Lewandowski's game, as well. He is a relentless forward who will protect the puck with his life if need be. He had a good shot in open ice, as well. The Oilers will need to work on his skating, as this could hold him back. However, he has the tools to become a true power forward at the NHL level.

Whether he can become a top-six forward is hard to say. It seems unlikely, but it's hard to rule out if the skating comes around and he finds offensive consistency. His most likely top-end projection is a middle-six scoring winger. Again, this is incredible value, especially given where he was drafted. There is a lot to like about these selections for the two-time defending Western Conference champions.

Grades and final thoughts

The Oilers receive an average grade on the whole for their 2025 NHL Draft class. Edmonton found two players in Lewandowski and Park who could carve out an NHL role down the line. With their remaining three picks, however, it's hard to see the same upside.

Fifth-round pick Asher Barnett is a very physical defenseman who may not possess enough offense to make it in the league. Sixth-round pick Daniel Salonen is an interesting gamble in between the pipes. In saying this, he may simply turn out to be a low-risk, late-round flier that doesn't pan out.

Third-round pick Tommy Lafrenière is an interesting selection. He brings positional versatility, as he can play on the right and down the middle. He is a good penalty killer who rarely takes shifts off. There is some decent playmaking, but there's no special trait that pops off the tape. As a smaller winger, this could keep him from the NHL.

Given the circumstances, the Oilers did well finding players with a comfortable NHL projection in Park and Lewandowski. Unfortunately, the lack of depth in their class and the questionable projections here bring the grade down toward the lower end of the NHL.

Oilers draft grade: C

Best pick: David Lewandowski – Round 4, Pick 117

Worst pick: Daniel Salonen – Round 6, Pick 191