Geno Smith hilariously trademarks iconic line after slaying Russell Wilson, Broncos

Geno Smith saw a chance and jumped on it right away. We are not talking about the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job he won over Drew Lock, though. This is different.

Remember when Geno Smith became an instant Monday Night Football legend after he led the Seahawks to a 17-16 win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos back in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season and uttered “They wrote me off, I ain’t write back though” in the postgame interview? Well, you might have to pay royalties when using that in that line in the future.

According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, Geno Smith has filed a trademark claim for the now iconic line. Apparently, Smith’s camp filed the trademark just a couple of days after the Broncos game because Geno Smith is a man who wouldn’t want to waste much time when an opportunity presents itself.

Geno Smith has filed a trademark for: "THEY WROTE ME OFF I AINT WRITE BACK THOUGH." The filing was made two days after Geno Smith beat the Broncos to open the season. Smith dropped the line in a post-game interview that went viral.#GenoSmith #GoHawks #Seattle pic.twitter.com/wNeXj5Crkq — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) September 19, 2022

In the Broncos game, Geno Smith threw for 195 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions on 23-of-28 completions. It was not the prettiest of games, but people only remember now that contest for the Seahawks embarrassing Russell Wilson in his first game back in Seattle after the trade to Denver and, of course, for what Smith said following Seattle’s upset victory.

Smith and the Seahawks failed to follow up on their win against the Broncos as they lost to the San Francisco 49ers on the road in Week 2, 27-7, but they can rebound right away with a home game versus the winless Atlanta Falcons coming right up.