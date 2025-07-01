Cam Johnson begins a new chapter of his NBA career as he becomes a member of the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets acquired him from the Brooklyn Nets in a major trade on Monday night. They obtained his talents in exchange for Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 first-round pick.

This ended Johnson's time with the Nets after three seasons. He averaged 16.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and a steal per game after 140 appearances. He shot 46.3% from the field, including 38.7% from beyond the arc, and 85.7% from the free-throw line.

Johnson reflected on the news of the trade during interviews with multiple reporters, most notably USA Today's Michael Scotto and Andscape's Marc Spears.

“I’m excited to compete for a championship. It’s a new beginning,” Johnson told Scotto.

“I’m excited! I get an opportunity to compete with some of the league’s best. What more can I ask for?,” he said to Spears.

What's next for Cam Johnson, Nuggets

Cam Johnson got to develop his game as one of the top options on a rebuilding Nets squad. Now with the Nuggets, he can feel more comfortable as the third option behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Johnson has playoff experience in his young career. He was on the 2020-21 Phoenix Suns squad that reached the NBA Finals. It was his second year in the league but he proved he can play at the highest stage as he provided valuable shooting and athleticism at his position.

Going to the Nuggets means his 3-point shooting, one of his best traits, will be a point of focus in the team's offense. Denver's offense thrives when Jokic and Murray are finding their teammates on the perimeter who can knock those shots down with ease. With Johnson being a career 39.2% shooter from deep, the team will look forward to helping him transition into their style of play.

Denver finished with a 50-32 record this past season. They beat the Los Angeles Clippers in seven games during the first round. However, their playoff run came to an end after losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games in the West Semis.