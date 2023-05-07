ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

LeBron James hasn’t been quiet about wanting nothing more than to play with his son, Bronny James, in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has that vision as one of his motivating factors as he continues to wrestle with Father Time.

Bronny recently made his commitment to the USC Trojans which keeps him not too far away from where the family currently resides. He’s a blue-chip prospect in college right now and his Lakers star father is nothing but proud.

“To my knowledge, [Bronny] is the first one from the James gang to go to college,” said LeBron after Lakers-Warriors Game 3.

But despite being a highly-touted recruit for USC, Bronny James’ NBA prospects are far from as secure as his LeBron’s were. With his son taking the next step in his career – the biggest one before making the NBA – LeBron was asked how serious he was about the idea of them teaming up and playing together. The vision is still there for the Lakers frontman, but he won’t impose his dreams on his son.

“I was serious. I’m still serious about it. Obviously, to do it I’ve got to continue to keep my body and my mind fresh.

“At the end of the day, I’ve done what I had to do in this league and Bronny is gonna take his journey. However his journey goes, he’s going to do what’s best for him. … Just because that’s my aspiration, it doesn’t mean it’s his.”

LeBron James is chasing his fifth title but is clearly also vying for Father of the Year.