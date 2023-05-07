A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

May 6, 2023, was a very special day for LeBron James and his family. Apart from the fact that he led the Los Angeles Lakers to a massive 127-97 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of their NBA Playoffs second-round series, it was also on this same day that his eldest son, Bronny James, made the big decision to commit to USC.

After dropping 21 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists in their Game 3 victory, James could not help but get emotional in his post-game interview as he was asked to share his thoughts on Bronny taking his talents to USC:

“One of the best days of my life,” LeBron said. “First of all, congratulations to Bronny on the decision he made. Super proud of him; our family’s proud of him. … It’s a proud moment to see my son go to college. He’s the first one to go to college in my family. … I couldn’t lose today. No matter the outcome of this game, I couldn’t lose today personally. But I’ll take this cherry on top with this dub, though.”

"It's a proud moment to see my son go to college. He's the first one to go to college in my family… I'll take this cherry on top with this dub." @KingJames with @LakersReporter on tonight's win and Bronny committing to USC. pic.twitter.com/dEXnrwdYPz — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) May 7, 2023

As LeBron said, Bronny’s decision to go to USC is a landmark in the James family. LeBron never got the chance to go to college, so it’s totally understandable that he had this proud papa moment on live TV. He’s been rooting for Bronny all his life, and it has to be special for LeBron to see his first-born child take a major step toward reaching his NBA dream.

LeBron James clearly had a bit more fire under his belly tonight, and the fact that Bronny was also in the building to witness the game likely gave his proud daddy even more motivation to go out and dominate.