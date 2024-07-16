After an incredible 2023 campaign where they somehow found their way to the playoffs despite dealing with a bevy of injuries, the Cleveland Browns are hoping a clean bill of health can help them go on an even deeper run in 2024. They have done some good work this offseason, and they continued that with their latest move involving kicker Dustin Hopkins.

Hopkins latched one with Cleveland last season, and he ended up putting together one of the best seasons of his career, as he hit 33 of his 36 field goal attempts and 24 of his 26 extra-point attempts. As a reward for his strong play, the Browns opted to hand Hopkins a new three-year, $15.9 million contract extension that makes him one of the highest-paid kickers in the NFL.

Browns hoping Dustin Hopkins can continue to deliver

Hopkins spent the first six-and-a-half seasons of his career with the Washington Commanders, before he spent a season-and-a-half with the Los Angeles Chargers. He had some high highs and some low lows during that time, but that's the life of a kicker in the NFL. Expectations weren't outrageously high for Hopkins with the Browns, but he delivered in a big way in his first season with the team.

Knowing they have a consistent option who can pick up three points when they need him to is great for the Browns' peace of mind, which is likely why they signed off on this deal. Only Justin Tucker, Jake Elliott, Matt Gay, and Graham Gano are making more money than Hopkins on a yearly basis now, and those are some of the best kickers in the game.

Beyond that, Hopkins' consistency is also a big plus because of how many players the Browns are getting back from injury. Stars like Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb will be a bit rusty in their return to action from their respective injuries, so having someone they can count on to hit field goals when they need him to is a huge plus for Cleveland.

There is a bit of risk associated with this, as Hopkins has struggled from time-to-time throughout his career, but when you have the opportunity to lock up a solid kicker in the NFL, you do it. Truthfully, there's risk attached to every contract handed out in professional sports, and while this deal may be considered a bit of an overpay by some, if Hopkins simply does what he did last season, everyone will be happy.

The 2024 campaign is going to be a big one for the Browns, but by extending Hopkins, they won't have to worry about their kicker position for the foreseeable future, which is a huge win for the team. Hopkins did well to earn this extension, and he will now be looking to prove that he's worth every penny of this deal for Cleveland by putting together a strong follow up to his work in 2023.