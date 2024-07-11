With NFL training camp just weeks away, the Cleveland Browns, like the rest of the teams across the league, will be adjusting their rosters for the upcoming season. That means some players could be finding new homes soon.

The Browns are hoping to regain some of the magic that made them a playoff team last year. Despite being riddled with injuries to some of their key players, they still managed a postseason berth for the first time since 2020, finishing second in the AFC North with an 11-6 record.

But as we all know, front office work in the NFL never stops, especially in the offseason. General managers like Cleveland's Andrew Berry will be looking intently at the team's player personnel to see just how he can assemble the best roster possible to start the 2024 season. That may mean trading away players. So, let's look at some potential Browns trade candidates.

Tyler Huntley, QB

Probably the most obvious trade candidate on the current Browns roster is quarterback Tyler Huntley. Huntley comes over from AFC North rival, the Baltimore Ravens, where he was actually the backup to Lamar Jackson. But in Cleveland, he is at best QB3.

Assuming Deshaun Watson is healthy, he'll be the starter once again. Behind him will be veteran Jameis Winston, who has plenty of experience and is as suitable a QB2 as anyone in the league. Then there's Huntley and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

There's simply no way Cleveland keeps this many viable backups on the roster. With Watson as injury prone as he is, Winston, who was an offseason pickup, isn't going anywhere, and Thompson-Robinson was the team's late draft pick a couple of years ago. Huntley has enough experience where he has value to a team needing a backup.

Elijah Moore, WR

It was painfully obvious that the Browns weren't exactly happy with their wide receiver production from last season. To help with that, they went and got Jerry Jeudy in a trade with the Denver Broncos. That now gives them last year's leading receiver, Amari Cooper, David Njoku, and Jeudy as the main three.

So, where does that leave Elijah Moore? The former New York Jets receiver originally came over in a trade to the Browns last year. And while he had a career season last year — 59 receptions, 640 yards, two touchdowns — that could also make him trade eligible.

There's probably enough insurance still in the receiver room to excuse trading Moore. They still have last year's first overall pick from the third round in Cedric Tillman, who was fifth on the team in receiving yards last year. There are others who could make up for Moore's loss in David Bell and Jamai Thrash.

D'Onta Foreman, RB

Losing Nick Chubb last season to injury was a massive loss for the Browns. They then had to rely on Jerome Ford to help alleviate his loss. With Chubb hopefully back with a clean bill of health, the running back room is starting to get a little crowded.

During the offseason, the Browns strengthened their running back room by bringing in D'Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines. Sure, either could be cut to trim down to the eventual 53-man roster, but if Foreman looks solid in training camp, the Browns could use him as trade bait.

Foreman's best season was back in 2022 when he rushed for 914 yards and five touchdowns while with the Carolina Panthers, according to Pro Football Reference. Last year with the Chicago Bears, he ran for 425 yards on 109 attempts with four scores, averaging 3.9 yards per carry.

Probably the better value is Ford, but the Browns likely still don't feel too comfortable with Chubb coming off a significant injury to let him go.