Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is viewed by many as the second best at his position in the NFL behind Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and the main criticism for Allen is that he tries to be Superman too much, resulting in turnovers. That part of Allen's game is why he makes some of the unbelievable plays he does, but the Bills and offensive coordinator Joe Brady want to make it easier for him this season.

“Josh is a great quarterback, but just wanting to see his thirst to get better,” Joe Brady said, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “When you show him clips that ‘Hey, you might have made an incredible play right here but you didn't have to make an incredible play. How can we make it easier for you? You can make plays that nobody else in the world can do, but we don't need you to do it every snap.'”

When asked about what Josh Allen is doing this offseason for the Bills, Brady said that he is “continuing to master” the team's offense, and part of it is making it clear that he does not have to be a hero on every play. Brady also said that he wants Allen to make “routine plays routinely,” according to Alper.

Of course, the Bills do not want to completely take away the improvisation and big play upside that Allen brings on a week-to-week basis, as that is a large reason why he is viewed as a top-tier quarterback in the NFL. There are some changes that have happened with the Bills' roster this offseason that will have an impact on how Allen will have to operate as a quarterback this season. It will present a unique challenge that Allen has not faced since his early years in the league.

How will Josh Allen and Bills change in 2024 without Stefon Diggs?

The Bills traded star receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, who was a big part of Allen breaking out as an MVP candidate in the 2020 season. However, during the 2023 season, Diggs was phased out of the offense as the Bills transitioned from Ken Dorsey to Brady as offensive coordinator. As a result, the Bills' passing offense became more balanced and got better results as the season went along.

It is interesting to see that the Bills traded Stefon Diggs to a conference competitor in the Texans. This comes after a couple of years in which incidents happened, where it seemed Diggs was not happy. Ultimately, the Bills moved on.

Now, Buffalo's receiver depth chart includes Khalil Shakir, rookie Keon Coleman, Curtis Samuel, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Chase Claypool. Khalil Shakir is probably the main wide receiver option, while tight end Dalton Kincaid could end up being the main option in the passing game overall.

Allen will have to distribute the ball more evenly, rather than forcing to a main option that Diggs was. It will be interesting to see how he fares. That type of strategy led to better results for the Bills last season, but that was with the threat of Diggs on the field.