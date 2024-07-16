Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders had a big year for the Buffaloes in 2023, and he is now back for the 2024 season. Sanders is expected to have another big season, and he is also expected to be one of the best QBs in college football. When the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around, Sanders will likely hear his name called pretty early as he should be one of the first QBs taken. Sanders to the NFL is a big topic of conversation right now, but it did spark some controversy recently.

NFL Rookie Watch recently made a post revealing Shedeur Sanders' top-six NFL teams, and the post noted that these were teams that Sanders wanted to play for the most.

“Sheduer Sanders’ Top-6 teams he would like to play for in the NFL have been REVEALED,” The tweet read. “1. Atlanta Falcons 2. Dallas Cowboys 3. Washington Commanders 4. San Francisco 49ers 5. Baltimore Ravens 6. Philadelphia Eagles. The tank for Shedeur movement is ON.”

Well first off, it was already a bad sign and look for the post to spell his first name wrong initially. Then, Sanders ended up responding to the tweet, and it sounds like maybe that top-six isn't too accurate.

“When did I say this,” Sanders said in response to the tweet.

The tweet did not say anything about when or where Sanders shared his top-six, and it also didn't say anything about a source. After Sanders went and questioned the post on its own, it essentially lost all of its credibility. There is a chance that Sanders just doesn't want that information public, but right now, we can't really take that list too seriously.

Shedeur Sanders is projected to be picked second in the NFL Draft

There is obviously a long ways to go before the 2025 NFL Draft, and a lot can change over the course of the college football season. However, Colorado football QB Shedeur Sanders is in a great spot right now on a lot of mock drafts. In fact, he is projected to be picked second overall in a recent mock draft from ESPN's Matt Miller. It has hiM going to the Las Vegas Raiders after a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

“The Raiders went 8-9 last season, and the late-season 5-4 surge under coach Antonio Pierce didn't have much to do with the quarterback play,” Miller wrote. “The team had 20 passing touchdowns to 18 interceptions, as rookie Aidan O'Connell replaced Jimmy Garoppolo for 11 games. O'Connell may prove his status in Year 2, but the early read on Las Vegas is that it needs a quarterback. Sanders is a legitimate Heisman contender if Colorado can string together some wins. His accuracy, toughness and poise would make him a rookie starter for the Raiders and give the offense some much-needed swagger. He threw 27 touchdown passes to three interceptions for the Buffaloes last year.”

We'll see where Shedeur Sanders ends up when his time does come to go the NFL. However, it doesn't sound like he is too concerned about ending up on one of those six previously mentioned teams. Whichever team does land him will likely have a pretty early pick in the draft.