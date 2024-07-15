The Cleveland Browns have been patiently waiting to re-inset running back Nick Chubb back into their offense. It's clear Chubb is chomping at the bit to make his return too, just based on his offseason workout videos.

While the star runner is making his return from a knee injury, he hasn't seemed to lose much power in his legs. Chubb managed to squat a massive 585 lbs, dropping the jaw of everyone in attendance and even more on social media, via joc.films/IG.

The bar may have been almost all the way down to his waist, but Chubb was able to do two clean sets. It isn't a clean bill of health, but it's a good sign for the running back's ultimate return. General manager Andrew Berry did note that Chubb was ‘progressing nicely,' in his rehab, via 92.3 The Fan Cleveland.

He has been able to progress to running, but Chubb's status for training camp is not yet known. Once the Browns officially open their gates, both fans and pundits will have a better idea of Chubb's timeline.

The running back suffered his gruesome knee injury all the way back in Week 2. But with a torn MCL and a damaged ACL, Chubb has needed time to work himself back. It's also not the first time Chubb has dealt with knee problems, missing time at both the NFL and college level.

Cleveland is going to continue being patient and won't rush Nick Chubb back from his injury. But at the same time, they know how vital he is to their offense. Since joining the team in 2018, Chubb has rushed for 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl four straight seasons from 2019-2022.

If the Browns are serious about making a Super Bowl run, a healthy Chubb would only help the cause. They'll need to continue to monitor his recovery before unleashing him on the field. But Cleveland will take solace knowing Chubb hasn't lost any of his raw power despite his injury status.

How Nick Chubb fits into Browns' running back room

When Chubb went down in 2023, the Browns turned to Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt. Hunt has left the team, but Ford remains on the roster. He is joined by veteran runners D'Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines. Cleveland did avoid running back in the draft, perhaps a sign of confidence towards Chubb's health.

After getting just eight carries in 2022, Ford's usage ballooned to 204 rushing attempts in 2023. He turned that into 813 yards and four scores. Chubb is a more explosive runner than Ford, but the latter will likely operate as the top backup and would start should the former need more time to heal.

Foreman spent the past season with the Chicago Bears, running for 425 yards and four touchdowns. Hines missed the 2023 season after a season-ending jet ski injury, but is more known for his ability to catch passes out of the backfield.

Overall, the Browns have attempted to build a well-rounded backfield in the wake up Nick Chubb's extended absence. Should he be ready to play earlier in the season, that's only the bonus. But Cleveland's Super Bowl hopes are very real entering the 2024 campaign. They'll be even further legitimized when Chubb makes his long-awaited return.