The Mid-Summer Classic takes the stage as players vie to put their name in the history books at the All-Star Game. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a 2024 MLB All-Star Game MVP prediction and pick.

As players take the field in Texas for the All-Star game, putting on a show for the fans is always a major thought, but joining the ranks of MLB Hall of Famers such as Willie Mays, Cal Ripken, and Ken Griffey Jr. in winning the All-Star game MVP. Still, winning the game is almost a necessity to win the MVP. Only Brooks Robinson in 1966 and Carl Yastrzemski in 1970 have won the MVP award from the losing teams. Further, only two pitchers have won the award since the year 2000. One of those was Marino Rivera in his last all-star game.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: 2024 MLB All-Star Game MVP

Shohei Ohtani: +800

Aaron Judge: +950

Bryce Harper: +1100

Gunnar Henderson: +1200

Juan Soto: +1400

Trea Turner: +1800

Yordan Alvarez: +1800

Bobby Witt Jr.: +2000

Valdimir Guerrero Jr.: +2000

Adley Rutschman: +2000

Christian Yelich: +2500

Elly De La Cruz: +2500

Jose Ramirez: +25000

William Contreras: +2500

Ketel Marte: +2500

Steven Kwan: +3000

Paul Skenes: +3000

Josh Naylor: +3500

Freddie Freeman: +3500

Favorites To Win 2024 MLB All-Star Game MVP

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers is the current favorite to win the award this year. Ohtani is in his third all-star game. In 2021, he became the first player ever to be selected as both a pitcher and a hitter in the All-Star game, starting for the American LEague and leading off as the DH. He returned to the All-Star game in 2022, once again selected as the starting pitcher. Ohtani did only hit though in that game. He returned last year and now will play for the American League. Ohtani is hitting second tonight and should get two at-bats. He is second in the league in home runs, and every position player from 2015 on to be named the MVP has hit a home run. A first-inning home run off of Corbin Burnes could set him on the right track.

If hitting a home run is a must, Aaron Judge should be considered a favorite to win the award. Aaron Judge leads the majors with 34 home runs this year. In eight games he has hit five home runs in 29 career at-bats. He also has a career slugging percentage at Globe Life of .966. He only has better slugging percentages in his career in London, the Field of Dream field, Oracle Park, and Miller Park. Aaron Judge will bat fourth in the lineup. Further, sitting in front of him in the lineup is the MLB leader in batting average this year. If Steven Kwan can get on base, Judge could make this an early lead to the AL and give the New York Yankees another All-Star game MVP.

Sleepers To Win 2024 MLB All-Star Game MVP

Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles does not have the same level of experience as Aaron Judge at Globe Life, but the experience has been good. In two games, Henderson has eight at-bats. He also had a home run in those eighth at-bats. Henderson is currently third in the majors in home runs. In recent all-star games, it has been the man to hit the early home run and give their team a lead, or hit the late home run to take the lead that has won the award. With Henderson most likely getting two at-bats, and him hitting second, there is a chance he could make an early impact.

Paul Skenes is a long shot to win the award, but the rookie phenom is getting the start in this game. Pitchers winning the award is rare, and it takes a special feat to get there, but Skenes has the tools to do just last. The last pitcher to win the award was Shane Bieber in 2019. He came in and dominated. Bieber went just one innings, throwing 19 pitches and striking out all three batters. If the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher can take the mound in his rookie year, strike out the side in the first without hitting p, plus the National League take the win in a low-scoring game, he will be in line for the award.

Steven Kwan does not fit the home run hitter mold as the other batters do. Still, Kwan leads the majors in batting this year for the Cleveland Guardians. Kwan has also been great in Texas. He had six career games in Texas, with 25 total at-bats. He has ten hits in those games, plus as stolen two bases. Further, Kwan has hit two home runs at the ballpark in Texas. If Kwan can get on base twice, hitting a home run and stealing a base as well, he will certainly be in the conversation for the ward.

Final 2024 MLB All-Star Game MVP Prediction and Pick

Barring a pitcher coming in and dominating the game, plus the game being low-scoring, the MVP award has often gone to a player who makes a big impact at the plate, often with a home run, and his team wins. With the American League favoring winning the game, the best bet is on an American League player. The most likely to take that big swing is Aaron Judge. He will be winning the all-star game MVP in this one.

Final 2024 MLB All-Star Game MVP Prediction and Pick: Aaron Judge (+950)