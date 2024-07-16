Swifites once again rocked the earth during Taylor Swift's “Eras” tour show in Milan, Italy.

In a video posted by @tswifterastour on X, the San Siro stadium in Milan is shaking during “You Belong With Me.” The video appears to be taken from the first night on July 13 and from the very top of the stadium.

“Milan N1 we made the stadium SHAKE,” they wrote over the video.

This is not the first occurrence of this happening during the “Eras” tour. Her Seattle, Washington, shows on July 22 and 23, 2023, caused seismic activity. Her shows in Edinburgh, Scotland, in June 2024 also caused earthquakes.

It is a testament to Swift's connection with her fans. They get really into the music and are jumping around to it. “You Belong With Me” is played in the seventh slot of the night — it is unclear if this was the peak of the stadium shaking or if it continued later in the night.

During her two shows in Milan, Taylor Swift played two 45-song sets. On the first night, surprise songs included mashups of “The 1” and “Wonderland” as well as “I Almost Do” and “The Moment I Knew.”

The following night, Swift followed that up with a mashup of “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Red” and a performance of “Getaway Car.”

Taylor Swift's 2024 “Eras” tour

Currently, the “Eras” tour is in the middle of its European leg, which commenced on May 9, 2024. Swift still has 18 shows remaining on this current leg of the tour. It will conclude on August 20 after five shows in London, England.

The “Eras” tour is Swift's biggest to date — it is a celebration of her discography. Throughout the three-hour show, Swift plays songs from almost all of her albums.

The “Eras” tour began on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona. Swift continued the tour, visiting stadiums across North America throughout the summer of 2023. She closed out the year by visiting Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil.

After a few months off, Swift picked the tour up again in Japan in February 2024. She also played shows in Australia and Singapore before another break.

Beginning on May 9, 2024, Swift began the European leg of the “Eras” tour. She still has shows in Germany, Poland, Austria, and England before returning to North America.

From October 18 through December 8, 2024, Swift will play 18 more shows in North America. These are the final shows of the tour, with nine going down in the United States and nine in Canada.

The concert film and studio albums

To commemorate the tour, Swift released a concert film in October 2023. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was filmed during her six-night stay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

It was a big hit, to no one's surprise. The concert film made over $260 million worldwide at the box office and is the highest-grossing concert film of all time.

During the “Eras” tour, Swift released three albums — Speak Now (Taylor's Version), 1989 (Taylor's Version), and The Tortured Poets Department. Two of the albums are re-recorded albums from her back catalog.

The Tortured Poets Department is the eleventh studio album of original music from Swift. It came out on April 19, 2024, and featured songs like “Fortnight” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”