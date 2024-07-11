Many NFL fans and analysts consider the San Francisco 49ers to be the greatest team in league history. The team is tied for second in both Super Bowl wins (five) and appearances (eight). But unlike a team like the New England Patriots, San Francisco's success dates all the way back to the league's early days.

The 49ers joined the NFL in 1950, and they've been one of the top teams ever since. Even this last season, San Francisco made a run all the way to Super Bowl LVIII before they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the championship game. San Francisco's sustained and consistent success throughout the decades means that they've obviously had a lot of great players.

The 49ers have even had two of the greatest players of all time suit up for them, and some of their best active players are quickly establishing themselves as all time greats. Because of that, we decided to look back at the 49ers entire existence and rank their 10 best players in franchise history.

10. Terrell Owens: 1996-2003, WR

Terrell Owens is one of the very best receivers the NFL has ever seen, but only a portion of his career was with the 49ers. San Francisco is where the NFL legend got his start though, and the receiver who finished his career third in receiving yards (15,934) got off to an immediately hot one after being drafted in the third round to pair up with Jerry Rice.

They formed one of the best pass-catching duos in league history, but Owens really took his game to the next level when Rice left the team and he became the top option. Owens took the mantle from Rice in the 2000 season with a year where he surpassed 1,400 and scored 16 touchdowns, and TO never looked back.

Owens will forever be known for being one of the biggest prima donna receivers during an era full of dramatic players at the position. He always entertained, though, and his talent was undeniable. At 6-foot-3, 224 pounds, Owens was a physical freak of nature whose speed and strength combination made him a nightmare to defend. He had some good years after he left San Francisco, but the best and longest stint of his career was with the 49ers.

9. Leo Nomellini: 1950-1963, DT/OL

Leo Nomellini is an old school player who played in the '50s and early '60s, so many fans might be unfamiliar with his name. His place in the top 10 all time 49ers list is warranted, though, as he was one of the first superstars in the NFL. Nomellini was a standout player on the inaugural iteration of the 49ers in the NFL.

Nomellini was a mountain of a man with the power that allowed him to thrive on both sides of the football. He is more known for playing defensive tackle, a position that he was a First Team All-Pro four times at, but he also was an excellent blocker on offense. Twice he was named All-Pro as an offensive lineman.

Two-way play was more of a norm back in the day, but his versatility was tremendously valuable for the 49ers. He spent his entire career in San Francisco, and he made the Pro Bowl 10 times during that time.

8. Roger Craig: 1983-1990, RB

Roger Craig is one of many players on this list of top 10 49ers players who played during the glory era of San Francisco football: the '80s. The 49ers of that time were known for having one of the best offenses ever, and their running back was a big reason why. Craig earned four Pro Bowl nods en route to winning three championships during his time in San Francisco.

While Joe Montana and Jerry Rice received most of the attention, Craig carried a heavy burden in his own right. He even became the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 1988 despite playing alongside the two megastars on offense. Craig ran for 7,064 yards during his time with the 49ers.

The running back wasn't only excellent on the ground, though. In fact, he was one of the first great pass-catching running backs. In his third NFL season, he became the first running back ever to record both 1,000 yards on the ground and through the air. Only two players have accomplished that feat since, one of them being current 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, a player who is likely well on his way to entering this list in the near future.

7. Frank Gore: 2005-2014, RB

Frank Gore is a hard player to rank. He wasn't ever one of the most elite running backs in the league, but he stuck around for so long and played at a high enough level that he is near the top of the record books. Gore's 16,000 career rushing yards are the third-most in NFL history.

While Gore did have a long career as a 49er, a lot of that production came after he left the team and extended his NFL tenure far longer than the average running back. Gore's longevity and durability should be praised, though. Throughout his career, including his time with the 49ers, Gore was a consistent force out of the backfield.

He racked up 11,073 yards on the ground in San Francisco despite never being a First Team All-Pro with the team. He was a five-time Pro Bowler, though, so Gore's sustained success lands him in seventh place for the best 49ers ever.

6. Patrick Willis: 2007-2014, LB

It is a shame that injuries cut Patrick Willis' career short, because he was on the trajectory to be one of the best linebackers in league history. Even with only eight seasons to his name, though, Willis made quite the impression.

Willis' football intelligence and aptness to hit hard made him an instant contributor and allowed him to maximize his eight year career. He was named the Rookie of the Year en route to going to seven Pro Bowls. He led his team to three straight NFC Championship Games as the best player on what was arguably the best defense in the league at the time.

Willis decided to call it quits before his body gave out on him, and he surely had some prime years still ahead of him. Even so, the linebacker is still one of the best defensive players in 49ers history.

5. John Brodie: 1957-1973, QB

Spoiler alert: there are still two quarterbacks on this list even after John Brodie, so the quarterback whose 49ers career spanned three different decades makes three signal-callers in the top five all-time 49ers list. In an era where running the football was more of a focus, Brodie thrived because of his rocket arm.

He led the NFL in passing yards three times and in touchdown passes another two times. He was even the NFL MVP in 1970. Brodie ended his career with 31,548 yards and 214 touchdowns through the air, both of which rank second and third, respectively, in San Francisco's history.

The knock on Brodie is he wasn't able to lift his teams to much success in the winning department. The 49ers only made the playoffs three times with Brodie leading the way, but it truly wasn't from a lack of effort by the quarterback. Brodie wasn't surrounded with much talent, and he they would have been even worse without him.

4. Ronnie Lott: 1981-1990, DB

While Joe Montana and Jerry Rice operated the offense for the 49ers' dynasty of the '80s, it was Ronnie Lott who made the defense run. Lott started his career as a cornerback before converting to play free safety, but regardless of where he lined up, the defensive back wreaked havoc.

Lott's 51 interceptions are a franchise record, and his 721 record tackles for the team are right near the top, too. The defensive back was excellent in coverage, and that is why his transition to safety went so smoothly. It was his toughness that most stood out, though. Lott famously chose to amputate his injured pinky rather than sit out while it healed.

3. Steve Young: 1987-1999, QB

Steve Young is the best lefty gunslinger ever and one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history overall. It was a tall task to fill the shoes of Joe Montana, but Young did it better than anyone could have asked for. He extended the 49ers dynasty and delivered the franchise yet another Super Bowl victory.

Young's career was far from ordinary. He started his career in the USFL before playing mediocre football for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When he joined the 49ers, he only served as the team's backup. It wasn't until the 49ers handed him the keys in 1992 – his eighth year in the NFL – that he truly broke out.

He broke out in a big way, though. From that point on, Young led the league in completion percentage five times and in touchdowns four times. He wasn't just dinking and dunking, either, as his yards per attempt numbers were always among the highest in the league. Young ended up making the Pro Bowl in seven of his final eight seasons in the league. Although his 49ers career wasn't ordinary, it was spectacular.

2. Joe Montana: 1979-1992, QB

Not putting Joe Montana first overall on this list of best 49ers ever is painful because there are people out there who consider the Hall of Famer to be the greatest NFL player ever, regardless of team. Montana only ranks second here because his 13 seasons in a 49ers jersey were three fewer than the next player on this list.

During his time with the 49ers, Montana threw for 35,124 yards and 244 touchdowns. It was the four Super Bowls he led the team to that made him one of the greatest quarterbacks ever, though. Montana led an innovative West Coast offense, and his picture-perfect fit in the system helped to create a dynasty.

Montana had an incredible cerebral game, and that was why he was responsible for so many comeback drives and clutch moments. While Joe Cool trails his favorite receiver on this list, you can't help but be amazed by the fact that he won three Super Bowl MVPs and back-to-back regular season MVPs.

1. Jerry Rice: 1985-2000, WR

Jerry Rice is the greatest non-quarterback in league history, and if someone named Tom Brady didn't exist, he would likely be viewed as the greatest NFL player ever, regardless of position. Rice holds every receiving record in the books, and no one really comes close to his jaw-dropping numbers.

He ranks first in league history in receiving yards (22,895), receiving touchdowns (197), and receptions (1,549), and nearly all of that production came with the 49ers. Rice had the benefit of playing with two all-time great quarterbacks in Joe Montana and Steve Young, but it could be argued that the receivers greatness is what made life easy for the passers.

Rice came from a small college, Mississippi Valley State, and his measurable and athletic ability didn't blow anyone away. That didn't matter, though, as his unmatched work ethic and sure hands gave him a career in San Francisco that may never be matched for the rest of the NFL's existence. Rice's resume in San Francisco includes three championships, 12 Pro Bowls, 10 First Team All-Pro selections, two Offensive Player of the Year Awards, and six seasons where he led the league in receiving yards/touchdowns.