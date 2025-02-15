Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand is currently playing for Team Canada at the 4 Nations at this time. Team Canada defeated Team Sweden on Wednesday night to begin their tournament in style. And the Canadians have a massive showdown with Team USA on the horizon.

This break could do wonders for Marchand and the Bruins. Boston entered the 4 Nations pause with a record of 27-24-6, good for 60 points. This is not the worst performance by any means. However, the Atlantic Division has proven to be a monster once again. As a result, this performance has dropped the Bruins to sixth in the division.

If the playoffs started once the 4 Nations ended, the Bruins would not be in the postseason. And based on their recent performances, they have their work cut out for them if they want to make the postseason. This has led to a ton of trade speculation around Marchand.

Marchand is an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. While the Bruins captain has said he wants to remain in Boston, it may not be that simple. Boston could receive a haul for him at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline if they made him available. And getting something for the future Hall of Famer is going to bring more benefit than letting him walk for nothing.

This is not to say a trade is likely. Boston is going to consider all their options before making this sort of move. In any event, if he's made available, there will be no shortage of interested teams. And there are two teams that stand out as potential landing spots for Brad Marchand ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

Avalanche need secondary scoring

The Colorado Avalanche traded Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes in a three-team deal in January. This was a massive move that shook the NHL near to its core. Rantanen is one of the best players in the game. And while Martin Necas has fit in well with Colorado, the Avalanche miss Rantanen's scoring touch.

The Avalanche have needed secondary scoring for a while. Colorado had an elite offensive trio in Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon, and Cale Makar. Trading Rantanen has made this elite trio a duo and has significantly altered their already top-heavy offense.

Marchand could certainly step in and provide the scoring they are looking for. He has 20 goals on the season, which places him on a 29 goal pace. He could end the season north of the 60-point mark, a welcomed sight following a slow start to the season.

The Bruins have traded a franchise icon to the Avalanche in the twilight of their career once before. Boston certainly wants to avoid repeating history at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. But if their postseason hopes continue to fade, it's something they may feel compelled to consider.

Devils could trade for Bruins' Brad Marchand

The New Jersey Devils have been open about their pursuit of forward depth at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. The Devils have brought themselves back into playoff contention after a disappointing 2023-24 campaign. And they want to make sure their roster is deep enough to go far in the postseason.

Marchand is certainly more than a depth player. He is still a very quality top-six winger who can score goals and set the tone physically. Few players can unsettle a team quite like Marchand can. This can be very valuable in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

There are some complications here, though. If the Bruins trade their captain, they may want to avoid trading him within the Eastern Conference. Moreover, New Jersey doesn't have a ton of cap space. They are projected to have just $5 million available at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, according to PuckPedia.

One other thing worth mentioning is the sort of player the Devils are seeking. General manager Tom Fitzgerald has mentioned wanting players with positional versatility, particularly a center. Marchand can play on either wing. However, he is not a center by trade.

In any event, Marchand would provide a massive boost to the team's top-six. If the Devils and Bruins can work out a trade, New Jersey would become more established as a potential Stanley Cup contender. No matter what, fans should monitor these teams as the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline approaches on March 7th.