The nail-biting game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Houston Rockets on Wednesday was marred by controversy after Naz Reid was ejected in overtime.

Reid was tossed with 4:13 left in the extension after arguing with referee Scott Foster following an offensive foul call. Reid was whistled for the infraction against Alperen Sengun, but the Timberwolves challenged it. The review upheld the decision, prompting Reid to say something. Foster, however, was not having it and ejected Reid.

The Timberwolves were trailing, 100-95, at that point. They eventually won the game, 110-108. Naz Reid finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.

Naz Reid receives a technical foul and gets ejected in overtime vs. Houston. pic.twitter.com/gZHdMafpFZ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 26, 2026

Fans on X went nuclear on Foster, who also heard it from the crowd at Target Center, over his controversial judgment.

“Scott Foster got it out for this team. Sengun was still moving his left foot (not set) when Naz was up in his shooting motion,” said @akwolvesfan.

“I feel genuine hate for Sengun and Scott Foster. I do not have even the slightest bit of respect for either of them. It feels great to beat them both,” added @christ_finch.

“Scott Foster deserves prison time,” wrote @minnyshow19.

“Scott Foster is a child,” commented @Td00392420.

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“I fear that Julius Randle's hatred for Scott Foster is going to fully win me over again,” posted @imonlymason.

“Even Tim Donaghy thinks Scott Foster is shameful,” stated @ravenluke.

Chris Paul tried to warn us.

It is not the first time that Foster has been lambasted by fans for his questionable officiating. He is one of the most seasoned referees in the NBA.

His relationship with Donaghy, the disgraced referee who pleaded guilty to game-fixing, was put into question a few years ago.

Minnesota improved to 45-28, winning four of its last five assignments, while Houston fell to 43-29.