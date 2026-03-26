Updated Mar 26, 2026 at 1:38 AM ET

Julius Randle sank the game-winning bucket with 8.8 seconds left to lift the Minnesota Timberwolves past the Houston Rockets in overtime, 110-108, at Target Center on Wednesday.

The Timberwolves had to claw back in the extension to dispose of the Rockets and improve to 45-28.

Julius Randle's game-winner lifts the Wolves over the Rockets 👀 A 15-0 run in overtime hits different.pic.twitter.com/1rFEy7qjL5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 26, 2026

They also had to survive the loss of Naz Reid in overtime after he was ejected by referee Scott Foster following a crucial call.

Randle's gutsy basket felt like poetic justice for the Timberwolves, and the veteran forward made his true feelings known after the game, as reported by SB Nation's Ryan Eichten.

“Julius Randle just now walking down the hallway to the locker room: ‘That s*** didn’t work Scott Foster,'” wrote Eichten on X.

The Timberwolves were trailing by five points when Reid was tossed with 4:13 left in overtime.

Randle finished with 24 points, six rebounds, six assists, and two steals, while Reid had 14 points, 13 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.

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In the postgame interview with ESPN, the 31-year-old Randle gave credit to his teammates, while also acknowledging that they now own the tie-breaker against the Rockets.

“We're built for the moment. As simple as that,” said Randle.

“It feels good. We took care of business, especially at home. We got one more matchup against this team, so it's important for us to get this one. Down the stretch, for us to show the resilience we showed, I'm super proud of our team. Everybody stepped up and made big plays at different points of the game.”

"We're built for the moment." 😤 —Julius Randle after Minnesota's OT win over the Rockets 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0v7hv9JAgK — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 26, 2026

Jaden McDaniels added 25 points, two steals, and two blocks, while Rudy Gobert chipped in 14 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks.

The Timberwolves are still without Anthony Edwards due to a knee injury.