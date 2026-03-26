Joel Embiid has earned an unfortunate reputation in his career. While he's one of the best centers of his generation, the Philadelphia 76ers star often finds himself on the sidelines. Injuries have been a tragically common theme for the star center, as his body has suffered multiple injuries over the course of his career.

The same can be said this season. Embiid has already missed more than half of the season after undergoing knee surgery earlier this season. The 76ers center played in his first game this Wednesday after suffering an oblique strain. After the win over the Chicago Bulls, Embiid talked about his injury and why his oblique injury is “trickier” to recover from than his knee injury.

“My knees haven’t been an issue for a long time,” Embiid clarified. “That’s past me. The oblique was very tricky, and it still is tricky. Really nothing you can do about it, gotta let it ride and hope it doesn’t get worse.”

Prior to the game against the Bulls, Embiid missed the last 13 games with an oblique strain. Prior to that injury, though, the 76ers star missed a huge chunk of the season after undergoing knee surgery. The surgery was done after the 2024-25 season and was meant to alleviate the issues Embiid has suffered over the last few years.

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The return of Embiid comes at the right time for the 76ers. Star point guard Tyrese Maxey is still out with a finger injury and might be out for a few more games. With Philadelphia firmly in playoff contention, the team needs every player in their roster available for the final push.

The 76ers will also get another major boost for the home stretch. Paul George, who was suspended for 25 games earlier this season due to a violation of the NBA's drug use policy, returned against the Bulls. George finished the game with 28 points, six rebounds, and four assists, while Embiid was dominant with 35 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and a block.

The 76ers are in seventh place with a 40-33 record, just half a game behind the Toronto Raptors for the sixth seed and the final guaranteed playoff spot.