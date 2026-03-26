Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic delivered another staggering all-around masterpiece in Wednesday night’s 142–135 win vs. the Dallas Mavericks, nearly posting a 20/20/20 triple-double that pushed the Nuggets to 46–28 on the season, as they sit in fourth place in the Western Conference with 17 days left in the regular season. Coming on the second night of a back-to-back, the performance extended the Nuggets’ winning streak to four games and kept them within striking distance of the No. 3-seeded Los Angeles Lakers with the NBA playoffs quickly approaching. Capturing both the historic rarity of the stat line and its impact on Denver’s postseason positioning, StatMuse posted the following on X, formerly Twitter, sharing just how dominant the Serbian center's performance was in the narrow Denver win on Wednesday night.

Nikola Jokic vs Dallas: 23 PTS

21 REB

19 AST One assist shy of a 20/20/20 game. pic.twitter.com/HxCzmuws8G — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 26, 2026

StatMuse’s post resonates because it frames the 30-year-old phenom’s performance vs. the Mavericks in the context of one of the rarest stat lines in league history. A 20/20/20 game—at least 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 20 assists—has been officially recorded only a handful of times across NBA history, including efforts by Wilt Chamberlain in 1968, Russell Westbrook in 2019, and Jokic earlier this month. The three-time NBA MVP falling just one assist short vs. Dallas places this latest performance alongside those historic benchmarks while still standing as an ultra-rare, modern triple-double.

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The numbers mattered in the standings as much as in the box score. The playmaking by Jokic, combined with his control of the glass, fueled Denver’s 142–135 win and pushed the Nuggets to 46–28, keeping them firmly in position for a top-four seed and home-court advantage in the first round.

Jamal Murray’s season-high 53 points in the same game further demonstrated how dangerous the team's dynamic duo can be, particularly ahead of the postseason.

This performance also added another milestone to his decorated resume, as he reached 6,000 career assists and further cemented his status as one of the league’s elite passing bigs. The team now turns its attention to Friday’s home matchup vs. the Utah Jazz.