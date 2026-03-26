For a time there, it looked like the Philadelphia Eagles were exclusively going to be mocked Kenyon Sadiq in seemingly every mock draft until the 2026 NFL Draft.

On paper, it makes sense, right? The Eagles have a big, long-term need at tight end, even after signing not one, not two, but four players at the position in free agency and landing a true do-it-all player at the position who can contribute in the run game, as a flex, and even on trick plays lined up at perimiter wide receier, in the slot, or even as an H-Back in the backfield.

And yet, as the weeks have passed and the sheer brilliance of Sadiq's showing at the 2026 NFL Combine sets in, the prospects of Philly's finest securing the services of the Oregon Ducks tight end have grown slimmer and slimmer with each subsequent mock. Of the six mock drafts rounded up here, none had Sadiq even falling into the 20s, with one, Mike Renner's from CBS Sports, having him go 11th overall to the Miami Dolphins to serve as the “perfect tight end to pair with new quarterback Malik Willis.”

Would it be cool to see Sadiq become another do-it-all offensive weapon for the Eagles, giving Sean Mannion a true joker he could feature heavily in his offensive game plan? Most certainly so, but assuming he's off the table and the other top tight ends in this year's class, like Eli Stowers, likely won't be selected until the middle of the second round, a new consensus has emerged among late March mock drafters: Howie Roseman doing Howie Roseman things.

So, after using the lion's share of his first round picks over the last year on either offensive linemen, defensive linemen, or wide receivers – via draft or trade – it makes sense that talent evaluators around the NFL world have keyed in on a few players at premium positions as potential options at No. 23, including one who just won a National Championship back in January.

WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

Field Yates, ESPN

Outside of Saddiq, few players have seen their draft stock rise faster in 2026 than Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr.

Committing to the Hoosiers as a four-star out of Indianapolis, Cooper was one of the few homegrown stars on Curt Cignetti's National Championship team, having the best season of his collegiate career in 2025 when paired up with Fernando Mendoza. While he didn't turn in record-breaking numbers or lead college sports in any major metrics, recording 69 receptions for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns as the Hoosiers' top pass-catching option, he made some big catches when his number was called, all the while helping to block in the run game down the field.

More of a possession receiver than an X or a deep threat, Cooper turned heads at the combine, running a 4.42 40-yard dash at 6-foot, 199 pounds, rounding out his homecoming trip to Indy with a 1.55 10-yard split and a 37-inch vertical jump. This production has led some to believe he could become an even bigger producer at the pro level if placed in the “right” offense.

While the Eagles aren't exactly famous for optimizing their wide receivers' production in a pass-happy offense, the Green Bay Packers famously have been, and considering Mannion came from that system, Cooper could be a vital cog in Philly's passing game regardless of what happens with AJ Brown and other recent additions like Hollywood Brown or Elijah Moore.

Is Cooper a reach at pick No. 23? Some, like Field Yates' First Draft co-host Mel Kiper Jr., seem to think so, but after watching his stock unquestionably rise over the past few months, if the Eagles do want to bring him to town, they may just have to pull the trigger without trading down to secure his services.

WR Makai Lemon, USC

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

While there is some debate over whether or not Cooper Jr. is worthy of being the No. 23 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, one player who would be an absolute steal at the Eagles' draft spot is USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, who fell to them in Chad Reuter's latest mock at NFL.com.

Known for producing some of the best wide receivers in the NFL over the past decade-plus, Lemon has the potential to fit perfectly into that lineage, with talent evaluators routinely comparing him to other Trojan legends like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jordan Addison. Like St. Brown, Lemon didn't exactly set the NFL Combine on fire, measuring in at 5-foot-11 with a 4.53 40-time, but on the field, boy, does he look like one of the most dynamic weapons on the field.

Of his 1,156 yards in 2025, almost half, 502, came after the catch. Lemon only dropped two passes during his final season in LA and showcased position versatility, logging more outside wide receiver snaps than his previous two seasons combined to go with his usual workload in the slot.

If Lemon or one of the other top-3 wide receivers, like Jordyn Tyson, is still on the board at 23, the Eagles should run their proverbial card up to the commissioner, as it would guarantee a new, high-level weapon for Jalen Hurts for the next five years of his prime.

Edge Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Joel Klatt, Fox Sports

Speaking of players who likely won't be available at pick No. 23 but would be a very interesting option if they fell, Akeem Mesidoor might just be the most polarizing player in the first round of this year's draft, which, considering the lack of blue chippers available, is saying something.

Article Continues Below

From a pure performance perspective, Mesidor is one of the best players in this year's class. Standing 6-foot-3, 259 with 32-inch arms and a 6-foot-6 wingspan – measurables his Hurricanes teammate, Reuben Baines Jr., would dream of – Mesidor was one of the most productive players in all of college football last year, amassing 64 tackles and 12.5 sacks over 15 games of action.

The problem? Mesidor initially committed to play for West Virginia out of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, all the way back in 2020, and will turn 25 a few weeks before the draft in Pittsburgh next month.

On paper, the Eagles are the kind of team that could absolutely roster a 25-year-old pass rusher who is in his NFL prime, as they almost just re-signed 26-year-old Jaelan Phillip before the Carolina Panthers have him 120 million reasons to leave.

And yet, for a team that has made it no secret that they want to build through the draft, would Roseman bring in a player who would be 30 in the first game of his second contract, assuming he played out his fifth-year option? Because Mesidor is so talented, that question warrants consideration.

DL Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints

If the Eagles want to add a defensive end who is younger, has inside-out versatility, and still won't be able to rent a car when it's time to talk extensions, they should keep a close eye on Auburn's Keldric Faulk, who was also available at pick No. 23 in a recent Eagles-only PFF mock draft.

Standing 6-foot-6, 276 pounds, Faulk can play defensive end in either a 3-4 or a 4-3 scheme, with an ability to kick it inside as an interior pass rusher on obvious throwing downs. While Faulk has fewer sacks over his entire college career at Auburn than Mesidor had in his final season at Miami alone, he won't turn 21 until September and is somehow still growing into an already incredibly impressive body for a defensive lineman who can play the run as well as he does the pass.

Would scouts feel better about Faulk if he did full testing at the 2026 NFL Combine? Most certainly so; while he did some on-field work, he didn't run a 40, do the 3-cone, or bench press for that matter either. And yet, if Faulk did dazzle at those tests in Indy, he likely wouldn't be available at pick No. 23, creating a unique opportunity for Roseman to bet on age and upside at one of the most important positions in football.

OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN; Mike Renner, CBS Sports

And last but not least, if the Eagles decide they want to make a pick for the future instead of the present, both Mel Kiper Jr. and Mike Renner believe Max Iheanachor from Arizona State could be in play as a developmental tackle.

Standing 6-foot-6, 321 pounds, Iheanachor is one of the most athletic tackles in this year's class, running a 4.91 40-time with a 1.73 10-yard split. Though he played every single snap over the past three seasons as a right tackle, his production was sound, allowing just three sacks over 2,100 offensive snaps with the Sun Devils.

With all five of the Eagles' 2025 starters set to return in 2026, plus backup swing tackle Fred Johnson, if the Eagles really want to focus on a ready-made contributor who can help secure wins now, Iheanachor isn't their guy. Fortunately, if last year is of any indication, Roseman is more than willing to draft for a year or two down the line if it puts Philadelphia in the best position to succeed, creating a certified pipeline that has produced players like Moro Ojomo years after they were drafted.

If the Eagles feel new offensive line coach Chris Kuper can work his magic with Iheanachor like Jeff Stoutland did with Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, and company, this would be a fantastic use of a late first-round pick.