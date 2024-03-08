The Boston Bruins have been having quite a strong season so far, although they have largely remained quiet ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. While fans want to see the team make some moves to strengthen their team, the front office opted to take care of one of their own on Friday morning by handing out an extension to Parker Wotherspoon.
After spending six seasons with the New York Islanders while only playing in 12 games for them, Wotherspoon latched on with the Bruins this past offseason and has ended up being a key piece of their defensive rotation this year. As a result of his strong play, Wotherspoon landed a one-year, $800,000 extension with the B's ahead of the deadline.
Via Darren Dreger:
“Bruins and Parker Wotherspoon have agreed to a 1 year, $800,000 extension.”
Bruins hoping Parker Wotherspoon can continue to develop with them
The Bruins didn't sign Wotherspoon with the intention of having him play a big role in their defense, but as injuries have piled up, he's filled in on several occasions and held his own. Having this sort of depth that can take the ice and eat up minutes, especially on defense, is crucial to winning games, so it's no surprise that Boston's front office wanted to reward Wotherspoon for his strong play.
If Boston has their top six defensemen healthy, Wotherspoon won't be playing, but you can never have too much depth, and this ensures that the B's will have a chance to continue developing him over the next season at the very least as well. This isn't a groundbreaking move by the Bruins, but it's certainly a good piece of business that could pay off in a big way in the future.