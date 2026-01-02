The Baltimore Ravens' offense will be a full go for their massive Week 18 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lamar Jackson was the team's biggest concern, but the star quarterback has since been removed from the final injury report.

After missing Week 17 with a back injury, Jackson was listed on the Ravens' final injury report of the regular season to begin the week. His status, however, was hardly in doubt after he practiced in full all week, and Jackson was removed from the final update to make it official.

Jackson is now “officially good to go,” as NFL insider Ian Rapoport puts it.

Lamar Jackson officially good to go. https://t.co/C9GEJARWLU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2026 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Jackson will lead the Ravens into an all-or-nothing matchup with the Steelers on Sunday. The winner will clinch the AFC North and the final conference's playoff spot, while the loser will be eliminated from postseason contention.

Baltimore kept its season alive without its star quarterback in Week 17 with a dominant win over the Green Bay Packers. Tyler Huntley improved to 2-0 as a starter in 2025, but it was Derrick Henry who stole the show with a record-setting 216-yard, four-touchdown game to throttle a helpless Green Bay defense.

That victory, combined with the Steelers' upset loss to the Cleveland Browns the following day, sets up a functional NFC North championship game in Week 18. The Ravens are looking to keep their three-year playoff streak alive, despite disappointing with an 8-8 record through 16 weeks.

The winner will clinch the No. 4 seed in the AFC and likely set up a matchup with either the Buffalo Bills or Houston Texans. The Los Angeles Chargers are also in the discussion, but they are opting to rest several starters, including Justin Herbert, in their Week 18 matchup against the league-leading Denver Broncos.