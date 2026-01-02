The Denver Broncos have a strong chance to secure the top seed in the AFC for the playoffs, earning a first-round bye. Denver hosts the Los Angeles Chargers without Justin Herbert and several other players who are injured.

The Chargers have released their latest injury report, and it lists that running back Omarion Hampton will be out as well. The Chargers do not want to risk any injuries to crucial players when they have the playoffs locked up. The Bolts are essentially preparing for the New England Patriots for two weeks.

Rookie DB Nikko Reed is also out, while Jamaree Salyer and Elijah Molden are doubtful. There is a good chance both miss this game as they continue to heal up.

Bradley Bozeman, Hassan Haskins, RJ Mickens, Benjamin St-Juste, and Kimani Vidal are questionable. It seems Vidal has a shot to play this week after missing Week 17 against the Houston Texans.