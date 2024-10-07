The Boston Bruins finally signed Jeremy Swayman on Sunday afternoon. As a result, the Bruins turn their focus to the 2024-25 season ahead. Boston is certainly a playoff contender for this upcoming season. However, star defenseman Charlie McAvoy is not interested in only making the playoffs. He has his sights set on the Stanley Cup.

Of course, McAvoy is not alone in his ambition. In fact, a vast majority of NHL players have winning the Stanley Cup as a goal. In saying this, McAvoy is a bit unique. He made his debut during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. And he has made the playoffs in each of his seven seasons in the league. McAvoy has yet to win the Stanley Cup, but he has come quite close. He is hoping to take that next step forward in 2025 finally.

“Every year, you’re always sort of like, ‘Hey, we’re building something.’ And I think that that’s true. Every year you get to go to the playoffs, you’ve earned it and you gain experience certainly and [there’s] the cliché of you have to learn how to lose to win,” McAvoy said, via NHL.com. “This summer I was like, ‘I’m done with this whole next-year [thing]’ because you’re going to blink and it’s going to be over. I’ve already blinked and it’s been eight years. I’ve lost more than enough.

Bruins' Charlie McAvoy opens up on past failures

Charlie McAvoy is no stranger to coming up short in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In his eight playoff appearances, the Bruins have only made it past the second round once. And in three of these eight seasons, they were one and done in the postseason.

However, the Bruins have made the Stanley Cup Final once with McAvoy. This came in 2019 when Boston faced off against the St. Louis Blues. It was a back and forth series with a lot of exciting moments. In the end, the Blues emerged victorious thanks to a 4-1 win against the Bruins in Boston in Game 7.

McAvoy, like the rest of his teammates, has given his all to Boston's cause. But the soon-to-be 27-year-old defenseman has reached a point where giving your all is no longer enough. The Boston rearguard wants something tangible to represent the effort he's put in.

“Every single year it’s been the same,” McAvoy said, via NHL.com. “We build a great team, we’re always in the conversation for Presidents’ Trophy, we’re putting ourselves in great playoff position year after year after year and the playoffs roll around and — I know all of us, like I put my heart and soul into it. I’ve got nothing left. “Sometimes it’s not meant to be. Sometimes it is. Just waiting for our time.”